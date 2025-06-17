Inside Queen’s Club: Life as a member at exclusive west London institution

Queen’s Club hosts the HSBC Championships but the rest of the year is a prestigious, members-only venue

For a fortnight in June, Queen’s Club becomes the centre of the tennis world; a sort of boutique version of Wimbledon as thousands descend on a small corner of west London to catch a glimpse of the world’s best players trying to fine-tune their grass-court games in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

The other 50 weeks of the year, however, the majestic 139-year-old venue – named after its first patron, Queen Victoria – is one of Britain’s most exclusive clubs, with a strict dress code (no leg-warmers allowed) and rulebook, a 15-year waiting list and a lively social scene.

What sets it apart is that it is “a pure racquets club”, offering not just lawn tennis but also real tennis, squash and rackets, says one member of 40 years’ standing. “I’m not saying Hurlingham or Roehampton aren’t nice clubs – they’re amazing in their own right – but Queen’s is the only one with all of the racquet sports. Even now you won’t find anywhere in the world with all four.”

To that list you can now add padel, while the club also provides its well-heeled members with a modern gym with sauna, steam room, personal training, sports massage and classes in yoga and pilates. For those seeking a more sedate pace of competition, other permitted games on a limited list include snooker, billiards, bridge, whist, cribbage, bezique and patience.

Many of those it attracts are serious about their sport. “The standard is unbelievably high,” says the member. Some have played in international tennis tournaments, while the resident squash pro is a former world top 10 player. On top of that, all winners of the annual pro tennis tournament – including Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal – have honorary lifetime membership.

£15k to join Queen’s and applications are closed

It’s not just about the sport, however. Queen’s Club is also a social hub, with members enjoying access to its bar and restaurant in the grand clubhouse, regular drinks soirees and midweek barbecues. It’s a place to see and be seen, with social-only memberships available. Some choose to work there – laptops and mobile phones are permitted in designated areas.

“I met my wife there 23 years ago in a tournament,” our man says. On Monday nights members can rotate through four different sports before dining together. For long-time patrons, visits throw up chance encounters with old acquaintances. “It has played a huge part in my life. In my youth, there were lots of parties to go to.”

Read more BBC to show Queen’s Club tennis after striking new TV deal

Significant hoops must be jumped through to access all this, however. Applicants must be proposed and seconded by two current members and cough up £15,000 for a share in the club – it has been member-owned since 2007 – to be considered for admission, which is “determined primarily by sporting and social qualities”, according to the club’s rulebook.

But before you get your hopes up: applications for full membership (cost: £2,000 a year) have been closed since 2019 after the waiting list reached 15 years. More limited memberships, which only offer access to certain sports, age-groups and access times, are available, however. “There are ways and means of getting in,” says the member.

Queen’s Club is home to the HSBC Championships, when members can watch from the charming clubhouse

Younger, more international membership

Despite its upper-crust reputation and strict rules – court attire must be two thirds white with only small logos permitted – the club is still “very down to earth”. The regular adds: “The membership has changed considerably over the years; it’s got more international and younger. When I joined in the mid-80s it was very much an old man’s club but now it’s the opposite.”

Through the Queen’s Club Foundation, it has taken steps to shed some of its exclusive image and give back to the wider west London community by opening up the club and its facilities to local school children free of charge. The club’s charitable arms has a particular focus on those with special educational needs or from poorer backgrounds.

When the stars descend for the HSBC Championships – now a two-week event, following the return of the women’s tournament – belonging to Queen’s takes on another dimension. Members can watch the action from the pavilion and get priority access to buy tickets in the grandstands or hospitality for themselves and friends.

Queen’s Club is also a family affair. The groundsman currently responsible for the pristine lawns comes from three generations of the profession. Members, too, like to keep the tradition going. Says ours: “I appreciate I’m really lucky but I’m thrilled my children get the opportunity to join. It’s an incredibly well-run club.”