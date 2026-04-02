Scottish AI and Software Development Firm Zudu Appoints New CEO and Moves Edinburgh HQ

Zudu has appointed Paul Duffy as its new CEO, while the Scottish AI enablement and software development firm has moved its Edinburgh headquarters to Commercial Quay in Leith.

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Paul Duffy steps up to the CEO role from managing director as Zudu’s founder James Buchan moves to lead ePass as CEO. ePass is a GovTech automation platform for licensing, registration and enforcement, currently rolling out across the public sector.

Zudu, founded in Dundee in 2014, counts the NHS, Asahi, Weir, Wood, ScotRail, Portman Asset Management, and the Scottish Government among its client base.

Zudu CEO Paul Duffy said: “While we consider ourselves sector agnostic, we’re also doubling down on sectors where AI enablement and modern software delivery can unlock measurable competitive advantage. We’re now firmly on track to be a £10 million plus revenue business with strong pillar clients, deep sector partnerships, while demonstrating digital transformation outcomes for clients across multiple industries.”

Zudu founder James Buchan, who will retain a seat on the company’s board, said: “Paul brings a strong commercial and leadership track record, has scaled teams rapidly, strengthening operational structure and shaping board-level strategy in high-growth environments.”

Zudu also completed a brand refresh earlier this year which Duffy says signals the company’s intent: “Led by our new electric green identity, Zudu is increasingly seen as bold, confident, and unmistakable in the market.”

Commenting on market trends and dynamics, CEO Duffy added: “What we’re seeing out on the coalface is that the big question for most business leaders is not whether they are adopting enough AI, what’s most important is having the right operational foundations in place. Do companies have the delivery capability to close the gap between what the technology can do, and what the business currently allows it to do.”

Zudu has also partnered with Scottish recruitment agency Eden Scott as the firm looks to hire for two senior leadership roles, a Head of Engineering and Head of Commercial.

Zudu is aiming for £5 million in revenue in 2026, and over £10 million by 2028.

For further information: https://zudu.co.uk/

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Media contact:

Nick Freer

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Left to right are Paul Duffy (CEO) and James Buchan (Founder) of Zudu (photo by Stewart Attwood) Company Logo