“I’m Not Starting Over. I’m Levelling Up”: Why A CEO Chose To Do The Bayes Executive MBA

For many senior professionals, the decision to return to the classroom is not about starting over, but about staying ahead. That’s exactly how Domenica Di Lieto, CEO and Executive MBA student at Bayes Business School, describes her experience. Now entering her second year of the programme, she reflects on the international opportunities, real-world applications, and personal growth that are shaping her leadership journey.

“After nearly two decades of running businesses, I didn’t pursue an MBA to just learn theory,” she says. “I came to step back, retool, and reconnect; with my purpose, with global peers, and with the kind of thinking that helps you stay relevant in a world that doesn’t slow down for anyone.”

Learning from peers and the power of perspective

From the outset, Domenica found that the Bayes Executive MBA is as much about the people you study with as the modules you complete.

“From day one, the cohort dynamic blew me away. We’re a 26-strong group with a huge variety of professional backgrounds and industry experience, there’s a rich cultural exchange happening every week,” she explains.

Working in diverse, non-hierarchical teams was a refreshing shift from running her own business.

“As a business owner, being placed into allocated teams with no hierarchy was humbling. There’s no seniority here. We’re all equals, learning from each other.”

That collaborative spirit has had real-world impact:

“We’ve embraced skills swapping in group work, a method I’ve since adopted in my senior meetings outside of the MBA. Whether it’s applying frameworks from strategy modules or learning about onboarding tech to improve efficiency, the real-time application of our learning is constant, and powerful.”

An international education, delivered globally

The global outlook of the programme has been a standout feature for Domenica. In her first year alone, she experienced three very different international modules.

“I participated in Entrepreneurship Week in Silicon Valley, where we focused not just on innovation, but on real resilience, the kind that kicks in when things fall apart and you choose to rebuild.”

“I spent Consulting Week in Nairobi, Kenya, partnering with a remarkable agri-tech start-up, Pollen Patrollers. Their mission? Combat bee colony collapse and improve food security through smart hive sensors. We helped refine their go-to-market strategy, but what I gained was so much more: clarity about impactful leadership and the power of listening deeply.”

“And I took an MBA elective in Dubai, which completely reframed my view of the city. Beyond the flashy exterior lies a genuinely dynamic environment for business, especially in tourism, tech, and education. I came back with new partnerships, meetings in the diary, and eyes wide open to new global possibilities.”

The inner work: reflection, stamina, and self-discovery

Balancing the MBA with a busy professional and personal life has tested Domenica’s resilience, and helped her sharpen it.

“The volume of work has been staggering: eleven exams, two tests, twelve assignments, all while managing a demanding business and family life,” she admits.

But that intensity has forced her to evolve.

“Somehow, it’s made me stronger, more focused, and even more organised. I’ve had to re-learn how to say no, trial new AI time-management tools, and prioritise my wellbeing with exercise, sleep, and reflection.”

Even downtime has provided valuable lessons.

“After an intense week in Kenya, a few of us from the cohort visited the Maasai Mara, a trip of a lifetime. No Wi-Fi, just wildlife and wide-open skies. That quiet time gave me something no classroom could: space to absorb how far I’ve come and what really matters.”

Lessons beyond the classroom

For Domenica, the Executive MBA has been about more than just technical knowledge.

“I’ve learned the art of patience, especially in teams of equally ambitious individuals. I’ve learned that building friendships for life isn’t a cliché — it’s real. I’ve learned how important it is to reflect, rest, and acknowledge growth. And I’ve learned that motivation comes naturally when you love what you’re doing. And I’m only halfway through.”

Looking ahead

As she embarks on her second year, Domenica is excited to deepen her learning with consulting electives and further specialisations.

“This journey isn’t just about gaining a degree. It’s about being pushed out of your comfort zone, applying what you learn immediately, and expanding your worldview every single week. I’m not starting over. I’m levelling up.”

