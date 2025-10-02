How An Executive MBA Creates Career Impact Through Lifelong Networks

For many professionals, choosing an Executive MBA is about more than academic achievement. It’s a chance to reshape their careers, broaden their perspectives, and join a lifelong network of peers who challenge and inspire them. At Bayes Business School, the Executive MBA is designed to do exactly that, bringing together accomplished individuals from diverse industries to exchange knowledge and grow as leaders.

What does that look like in practice? Four recent graduates—Phil Johnson, Seun Bakare, Lauren Pilgreen, and Harry Young—share how the Bayes Executive MBA shaped their professional journeys.

A global outlook: Phil Johnson

When Phil Johnson, CEO of a corporate insurance broker, was promoted to lead operations across APAC, he relocated to Singapore while completing his Executive MBA. For him, the cohort’s diversity was its defining strength:

“The Bayes MBA is networking on steroids,” he explains. His class spanned eight nationalities and a wide range of industries.

“Students included project managers, directors, COOs, CFOs, a climate finance specialist, a former army major, an NGO humanitarian, a property developer behind The Shard, a post-doctoral scientist, as well as musicians, sports enthusiasts, and linguists.”

This mix turned classroom discussions into dynamic explorations of real-world challenges. Phil reflects:

“Each student had over a decade of experience, which ensured business topics were analysed from many perspectives. This greatly enhanced our problem-solving in the interactive team exercises, a core theme across the MBA.

“I look forward to staying in touch with the friends I made and have no doubt the MBA significantly expanded my professional network, which will benefit us all for decades.”

Leadership in healthcare: Seun Bakare

For Dr. Seun Bakare, a clinical lead physician in urgent care, the Executive MBA was about marrying medical expertise with strategic leadership. Already recognised with the prestigious Darzi Fellowship, he sought a broader, global perspective.

“Completing the MBA was transformative. It enhanced my leadership and strategic thinking abilities and gave me a global outlook crucial for navigating today’s healthcare challenges.”

Expanding his network proved just as valuable:

“Connecting with leaders across industries opened doors to collaborations and innovations. Gaining insights into new sectors enriched my approach to healthcare, ensuring I remain at the forefront of industry innovation and best practice.”

The outcome has been a stronger alignment between his personal mission and professional growth, laying the foundation for future impact in healthcare leadership.

Collaboration across sectors: Lauren Pilgreen

Now Head of Startup Innovation at a VC fund, Lauren Pilgreen’s path has been far from linear—starting in fashion design before moving into fundraising and business development for climate start-ups. For her, the MBA’s value lay in unexpected lessons from peers.

“Our cohort was enthusiastic, highly skilled, and both personally and professionally supportive. Because we came from such diverse sectors, we had the opportunity to learn completely different ways of thinking.”

Sometimes the most valuable lessons came from the smallest details:

“How our resident medical doctor structured his notes given his experience synthesising huge volumes of knowledge ahead of medical exams, or how our communications expert prepped teams for last-minute presentations given her experience handling PR crises, those insights were instrumental to the experience we shared.”

In innovation, where collaboration is everything, Lauren found teamwork pivotal:

“Working in quick-turnaround environments, creating new solutions from different perspectives, was hugely valuable.”

Accelerating careers: Harry Young

Harry Young, a finance director at a scale-up design agency, joined Bayes with a decade of experience as a qualified accountant. Since starting the programme, his career has accelerated rapidly.

“Since starting the MBA I’ve had three promotions. I was increasingly having conversations about strategy, talent, and other areas of business management but didn’t feel well equipped. The Bayes Executive MBA has therefore been a perfect fit for me, enabling me to bring fresh ideas to the table and help our business scale.”

For Harry, diversity in the cohort was a key part of the learning: “Working in a diverse cohort has given me the opportunity to collaborate with professionals from different walks of life who are in similar positions to me. Hearing their business challenges and solutions has been enlightening.”

Beyond the degree

Taken together, these stories illustrate what many describe as the real value of an Executive MBA: not just the curriculum, but the chance to test ideas in a high-level peer group and build connections that last far beyond graduation.

For Phil, Seun, Lauren and Harry, the Bayes Executive MBA has been a catalyst –sharpening their leadership, accelerating their careers, and embedding them in a professional network that continues to shape their future.

