Balancing motherhood and an Executive MBA: A Student’s Guide to Making It Work

When Executive MBA student Rachel Knox discovered she was pregnant just three months into the programme, she suddenly found herself navigating one of the most demanding combinations imaginable: postgraduate study, a high-pressure career and impending motherhood. Instead of stepping back, Rachel embraced the challenge and in doing so uncovered just how transformative the journey could be.

A student determined not to press pause

At the time, Rachel was working as a Treasury Dealer at Crown Agents Bank, balancing evening classes every Tuesday and Thursday, weekend modules and a full work schedule. “I remember thinking: How on earth am I going to manage this?” she recalls.

But looking back, she sees the experience differently. Pursuing an EMBA while becoming a mother, she says, is not just possible. It can reshape your sense of purpose, capability and ambition. Now, she is sharing her story to inspire other women who may be questioning whether they can do the same.

Why Rachel chose Bayes Business School

With more than a decade of experience in banking, and qualifications including the CFA and CISI, Rachel saw an MBA as the natural next step. While many of her friends had moved away from London and started families, she felt strongly that her professional ambitions still had room to grow.

“An MBA felt far more fulfilling than another evening in front of Netflix,” she says. Bayes stood out for its central London location, strong reputation and flexible part-time structure, allowing her to keep progressing in her full-time role while studying.

Rachel’s advice on how to balance an EMBA and motherhood

Drawing from her experience of pregnancy, birth and study, sometimes all at once, Rachel shares her top lessons for anyone juggling an MBA with parenthood.

1. Believe in your dream and yourself

There is never a perfect time to start an MBA. Rachel encourages women to trust themselves and take the leap, even if life feels uncertain. “Motherhood does not mean pressing pause on your ambitions,” she says.

2. Remember you are not alone

The support of her cohort made a huge difference. Several classmates also had young families, including two who became parents during the programme. “Everyone struggles at some point. Lean on your community,” Rachel advises.

3. Build your support squad

Success, she says, truly takes a village. Rachel spent time in Northern Ireland during maternity leave so her parents could help care for her baby while she studied. Her husband covered weekends, and her employer provided flexible arrangements including remote working and leave for electives.

4. Prioritise your health

Attempting to study during newborn naps quickly became unsustainable. Eating well, resting and introducing gentle exercise helped Rachel regain the energy she needed for both study and motherhood.

5. Tackle mum guilt head-on

From evening classes to overseas electives in Silicon Valley and Seoul, Rachel often battled feelings of guilt. But with encouragement from her support network, she recognised that pursuing personal goals made her a happier, more fulfilled mother.

6. Celebrate the small wins

Every assignment submitted and module completed deserved recognition. Rachel made a habit of celebrating with family outings or small moments of joy to sustain motivation throughout the programme.

7. Keep your eyes on the big picture

Whether the goal is career progression, personal growth or setting an example for your children, Rachel emphasises the importance of remembering your “why.” It is what carries you through the toughest moments.

A final word of encouragement

Rachel’s journey shows that with the right support and mindset, mothers can thrive on the Executive MBA. Bayes flexible structure, strong community and supportive culture played a significant role in helping her succeed both personally and academically.

Her message to other women considering the EMBA is simple but powerful: trust yourself, you are more capable than you realise.To learn more about the Executive MBA at Bayes and explore whether it’s the right fit for you, visit our Executive MBA programme page.