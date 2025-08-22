Commuter Convenience Without The Price Tag Three-stop tube journey delivers huge property price savings at Stories Wharf

Just three stops from Canary Wharf, Stories Wharf by Hyde New Homes is challenging London’s sky-high property prices with quality, value-for-money riverside living in Newham. Located in an area set to benefit from the impressive Royal Docks regeneration plan—delivering a vibrant new neighbourhood and dynamic business hub—this striking new development offers shared ownership homes at a significantly lower price point than the average property in Canary Wharf, which stood at £612,925 over the last year.

For many Londoners, working in Canary Wharf is a major career milestone—but buying nearby often feels out of reach. With a mix of stylish studios, one- to three-bedroom apartments and triplexes on the banks of the Thames, Stories Wharf combines riverside living, smart design, and unmatched affordability. Prices start from £144,000 for a 40% share of a one-bedroom apartment with a full market value of £360,000, meaning buyers can step onto the property ladder for less than a quarter of what it would cost them three stops away in Canary Wharf.

Yet affordability is only part of the story at the impressive new development. The homes deliver exceptional quality, all being built in line with ‘the Hyde Difference,’ meaning a high specification as standard. That includes private outdoor space, contemporary kitchen units with integrated appliances, fitted wardrobes, ensuites, quality flooring included and an NHBC warranty for complete peace of mind.

Launching for sale in late summer 2025, the new Stories Wharf homes are set around an inviting communal garden, with direct access from every building. Featuring a play area, the podium garden provides a serene, relaxed space for every resident to enjoy. Two communal roof terraces provide further outdoor space, while every property also comes with its own private balcony or terrace. The riverside location means selected homes enjoy Thames-side views.

From a connectivity perspective, it’s not just Canary Wharf that’s within easy reach. With King George V DLR station just 0.3 miles from Stories Wharf, a wide range of convenient locations are easily accessible; London City Airport station is just an 8-minute journey, while reaching Bank takes 26 minutes. From Woolwich station, the journey to Liverpool Street takes 14 minutes and Bond Street is reachable in 22 minutes. Local bus routes put Stratford and Canning Town within convenient reach, while getting across the river is also easy, with free vehicle access to the south bank courtesy of the ferry service at Woolwich North Pier.

For added convenience, selected homes at Stories Wharf come with allocated secure undercroft parking. With solar panels and the energy efficiency of a new home, Stories Wharf has been designed to be affordable to run as well as purchase. Cycle storage is also available for residents keen on greener forms of travel.

Available through shared ownership, a selection of sizes and layouts provide individuality and homes to meet all needs, from single buyers to young families. The scheme allows buyers to purchase an initial share of their home and gradually increase their ownership over time—buying more shares as their finances allow, until they eventually own the property outright. A subsidised rent is payable to Hyde on the remaining share, and service charges are payable, as with any renters / leaseholders. As buyers only have to save a deposit based on the initial share of the property purchased – they could get on the property earlier than saving for a deposit on the full market value to buy a home outright.

The entire area around Stories Wharf has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years as part of the ambitious £5 billion Royal Docks regeneration project. As such, homebuyers can be part of a vibrant and rapidly growing riverside neighbourhood, surrounded by iconic London landmarks including Canary Wharf, the Thames Barrier, the O2, City Hall, the ExCel and the IFS Cloud Cable Car are also close to hand.

Local venues deliver diverse food experiences. Well Bean Co is a community cafe and event space in the Royal Docks, East London. Little Hudson Cafe is an independent cafe open in Royal Wharf serving homemade brunch. The Windjammer is a stunning pub with a big focus on fresh, seasonal food, a community atmosphere and exceptional service. In Royal Albert Wharf, Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala have found a home for their landmark restaurant, Cafe Spice Namaste, serving exceptional Indian and Parsee cooking.

Leisure venues and activities also abound in the local area. Open water swimming in the Thames is available to both casual swimmers and those who like to compete, while the Royal Docks Adventure centre offers rowing, sailing, canoeing, kayaking, bell boating and raft building. WakeUp Docklands adds wakeboarding to the water-based sports on offer locally, while The Line sculpture trail, linking the O2 and the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is ideal for those who prefer to stick to dry land.

Read more Uptick in Canary Wharf office values after years of decline

Minnie Dando, Head of Marketing & Communications at Hyde New Homes, comments: “Stories Wharf delivers on every level—quality, affordability, connectivity, energy efficiency—but what truly sets it apart is its location at the heart of the Royal Docks regeneration area. This vibrant and fast-evolving neighbourhood is transforming into one of London’s most exciting destinations to live and work, making these homes an exceptional opportunity for buyers looking to invest in the future of East London. Hyde has for years been trusted as the developer of choice for those seeking high-quality homes that challenge local price expectations. Our homes at Stories Wharf give this commitment new life in this impressive new destination in the capital.”

Homes at Stories Wharf launch for sale through shared ownership from 15th August where buyers can visit the marketing suite and tour a fully-dressed two bedroom show apartment. Further details are available by emailing info@hydenewhomes.co.uk or by visiting www.hydenewhomes.co.uk/ stories-wharf-

For more information, please contact Alice McCutcheon at The Oracle Group on 0208 394 2821 or alicemc@oraclepr.co.uk

About Hyde New Homes

Gold standard service

Hyde’s ambition is to become a truly customer-driven housing provider. For Hyde New Homes, which means communicating clearly with, and listening to, customers throughout the home-buying journey, from the initial viewing to when they move in. We also work hard to ensure they are settled comfortably in their new home, with regular contact in the first few months.

Our expert sales consultants are ready to help, whether someone is looking at shared ownership or outright sale. Our aim is always to make the purchase experience smooth and enjoyable.

A recent survey of some of our new shared owners and homeowners, by independent research company In-house, shows the success of our approach, with an impressive 99% of customers saying they would recommend Hyde to friends and family. We are delighted that, as a result, we were granted the In-house Gold Award for customer satisfaction for the 12th year running.

Hyde New Homes was recognised for its exceptional customer service, winning the prestigious accolade of Outstanding Achievement Award 2024 for Net Promoter ® with a score of 77.8.