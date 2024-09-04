Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Gold Standard Service with Hyde New Homes

Our developments across the city, by the coast, and in the countryside offer the chance to step onto the property ladder with shared ownership in London, Kent and Sussex. Each Hyde home is a testament to our commitment to exceptional workmanship and thoughtful, sustainable design.

At Hyde, our customers come first. This means staying in touch and listening to your needs every step of the way—from your first viewing to the moment you move in. We’re also dedicated to making sure you feel right at home, with regular check-ins during those important first few months.

Our in-house sales consultants ensure a smooth, enjoyable home-buying experience from your initial enquiry to handing over the keys. Available both in person and online, our friendly and knowledgeable team is here to assist you every step of the way and help you find the home buying option that’s right for you.

Every home we offer includes quality flooring and modern integrated appliances at no extra cost. Plus, most of our homes feature private outdoor spaces—whether it’s a balcony or a lush turfed garden—designed to enhance your wellbeing and provide a peaceful retreat. A recent survey of some of our new shared owners and homeowners, by independent research company In-house, shows the success of our approach, with an impressive 96% of customers saying they would recommend Hyde New Homes to friends and family. We are delighted that, as a result, we were granted the In-house Gold Award for customer satisfaction for the eleventh year running. Additionally, we’ve received the Outstanding Achievement Award for customer satisfaction, with 72% of our customers rating us 9 or 10 out of 10 on the Net Promoter Score® scale, highlighting their likelihood to recommend Hyde New Homes to others.

Polished urban Design at Eastman Village in Harrow

Londoners looking for a smart, sophisticated home within easy commuter distance of the capital can explore the new apartments at Eastman Village by Hyde New Homes. Showcasing aspirational urban chic and curated for design conscious first-time buyers with an eye for style, the one-bedroom apartments are on the site of the former iconic Kodak factory in Harrow, which is being developed and restored.

Every home at Eastman Village has been designed with residents’ comfort and enjoyment in mind. Each apartment comes with its own terrace or balcony and impressive communal podium gardens will offer additional space to relax and unwind. High-end features such as fitted wardrobes, open-plan storage, integrated kitchen appliances, and premium flooring enhance the appeal.

The already-established Eastman Village community will continue to grow over the coming months and years. Planned on-site amenities include a residents’ gym, a supermarket, café and a restaurant, ensuring locals have plenty to enjoy on their doorstep. For commuters, direct rail services from Harrow & Wealdstone station (Zone 5) can reach Euston in 14 minutes, while Underground trains run to Paddington in 29 minutes and Oxford Circus in 37 minutes on the Bakerloo Line.

Prices for a one-bedroom apartment at Eastman Village start from £86,250 for a 25% share, with a deposit of £8,625: To register for advance details please visit: www.hydenewhomes.co.uk/shared-ownership-at-eastman-village

Embrace the future and take a step onto the property ladder at Kent’s popular riverside destination

Nestled along the banks of the River Medway, Hyde New Homes at Rochester Riverside offers an exceptional opportunity for first-time buyers. A collection of new homes, available to buy through shared ownership and set to launch this autumn, these one and two-bedroom apartments form part of this award-winning waterside neighbourhood.

Blending heritage and contemporary living, residents will enjoy a lifestyle rich in culture. The unique location places buyers close to Rochester’s splendid cathedral and castle and the many amenities the city has to offer. Homes at Rochester Riverside enjoy breathtaking river views, 10 acres of open green space and at the heart of the development lies a landscaped central plaza, already forming part of the vibrant hub of the community. The plaza features a variety of shops, including a Co-op and a Costa, catering to everyday needs and offering convenient options for socialising and shopping. From the new primary school within the development to the various shops and recreational facilities, every aspect of modern living is within reach.

Another standout feature of Rochester Riverside is its excellent transport links. Whether you’re commuting to London for work or exploring the picturesque landscapes of Kent, the development’s location makes it easy to get around. Within easy walking distance, Rochester train station offers frequent services to London within 37 minutes, making it a perfect choice for those who work in the city but crave the peace of suburban living.

Guide Prices for the shared ownership homes at Rochester Riverside start from £94,000 for a 40% share of a one-bedroom apartment, based on a market value of £235,000. To register for advance details please visit: www.hydenewhomes.co.uk/rochester-riverside