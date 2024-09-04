Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Make your move to London and get on the property ladder

Have you ever wondered how people are able to get on the property ladder in London? With private rents rapidly increasing and the cost of living continuing to be a concern for a lot of people, it can be tough to even think about the costs that come with getting on the property ladder.

Let us demystify Shared Ownership and make it as easy to understand as 1,2,3! With a ton of options in London, ranging from modern and luxurious apartments with state of art facilities all the way to beautiful, family houses that are perfect for London commuters, Shared Ownership has it all.

For those who want to be in the centre of it all – Acer Apartments, White City

Feast your eyes on the studio and one bedroom apartments at the Acer Apartments in White City, West London, a mere three minute walk from Westfield Shopping Centre and under a five minute walk from White City tube station. The homes are set within eight acres of parks and gardens, who would have thought possible in central London?! Plus, you’ll have a dedicated concierge, 24-hour security and an amazing community of residents at your finger tips.

Every home at the Acer Apartments has a larger than average (we think so anyway!) balcony that is perfect for alfresco dining for the upcoming warmer weather that overlooks the bright, city lights. With open-plan layouts and floor-to-to-ceiling windows, you will feel right at home If you want to experience the very best of London, a home at The Acer Apartments is your best bet.

With 5% deposits available at Acer Apartments (and across all of the homes mentioned too), you can get on the property ladder sooner than you thought possible and enjoy London living this autumn. Find out more about the Acer Apartments on the Legal & General Affordable Homes website today.

For those who want the perfect mix of city and country – Trent Park, North London

Are you looking for your own personal oasis yet still within commutable distance to central London? Maybe you already call North London home but want your own place to call your own? Or maybe you’re enamoured with the idea of living within a 56-acre estate, within over 400 acres of North London parkland? Whatever your reasoning, a one or two bedroom home at Trent Park truly offers you the best of both worlds.

Every home has generous-sized rooms which are finished to a high specification and are full of natural light, complementing the semi-rural setting of your new home. The clean and fresh décor is additionally offset by charming, historical touches that speak to the amazing heritage of Trent Park. Ready to move straight in, you won’t have to do much to start feeling right at home.

Plus, every home at Trent Park has it’s own private parking spot which is often difficult to find in London. If you are ready to call Trent Park home, get started on your journey with Shared Ownership today.

For those looking to live near the river – East River Wharf, East London

“If we were to privately rent in this area, in London, it would be around £300 to £500 more than what we’re paying now in regard to our service, our rent and our mortgage.” Ben and Lilia, residents of East River Wharf.

Situated in a great location close to Lyle Park and just a short distance from the Thames River, East River Wharf is the perfect location to nestle in. These ultra- modern apartments have been built for contemporary living with spacious rooms in each home, whether a 1, 2 or 3- bedroom.

The community at East River Wharf sits at the heart of this newly created neighbourhood, with local shops nearby, independent stores, tennis courts and restaurants. Plus, you can enjoy a range of amenities, including: spa, cycle storage, fitness studio, swimming pool, state of the arts residents’ gym and concierge and 24- hour estate security services.

With plenty of space to work from home and a private balcony for every apartment, this is the place to call home. Find out more about living at East River Wharf in East London and get on the property ladder today.

