Think Relocation. Think Regeneration.

When it comes to choosing your home, location is everything. It’s not just about a shorter commute or being closer to friends and family, it’s also about long-term potential. Buying in the early stages of a regeneration area can open the door to exciting lifestyle perks and strong financial gains, all while becoming part of a thriving, up-and-coming community.

NHG Homes shares three key reasons why regeneration areas should be on every homebuyer’s radar.

Designed for modern lifestyles

As our lifestyles evolve, so do our expectations of what makes a home. With new housing a cornerstone of many regeneration plans, these areas are often the best place to find contemporary properties designed with flexibility and functionality in mind. From space to work from home to sleek underfloor heating, new build properties have been carefully designed to meet the needs of current and future residents.

Heybourne Park in Colindale, one of the largest regeneration areas in the London Borough of Barnet, offers stylish living complete with premium finishing touches and thoughtfully designed private outdoor spaces. Smart layouts and well-proportioned spaces make life effortless, whether unwinding after a busy day, hosting friends and family at the weekend, or creating the perfect home office. Modern kitchens combine elegance with functionality, with high-quality, energy-efficient appliances perfect for everything from speedy weekday suppers to indulging in culinary creations. Clever storage solutions are integrated throughout, ensuring every inch of the home is put to good use. Added touches such as underfloor heating, a secure resident fob entry system, and both audio and visual visitor entry add comfort, style, and peace of mind.

Financial factors

Affordability plays a crucial role when searching for a new home, and location can significantly influence price. Buying a new build in a regeneration area may also open the door to financial options not typically available with older properties, such as Shared Ownership. With this scheme, you purchase a share of your home (and pay a subsidised rent on the remainder), meaning you need a smaller deposit compared to buying outright.

At Heybourne Park, homes start from £85,750 for a 25 per cent share of a one-bedroom apartment, with deposits from just £4,288, making the first step onto the property ladder more accessible. Over time, you can increase your ownership through “staircasing” until you reach 100 per cent and full ownership.

Should you decide to sell, regeneration areas often benefit from rising property values as the vision comes to life and demand grows. This can mean a profit on your share, giving you more flexibility for your next move.

Be part of the story

Buying in the early phases of a regeneration is an exciting opportunity to be part of something new. Regeneration zones are all about reimagining spaces to better meet the needs of local people, whether introducing new amenities, green spaces or transport links. Alongside new homeowners, vibrant businesses, cafés, and restaurants are drawn to the area, creating new opportunities for work, leisure, and lifestyle.

At Heybourne Park in Colindale, residents will benefit from new schools, upgraded parks, and enhanced community facilities. Redevelopment is also well underway at Colindale Underground station (Zone 4), just a 15-minute walk away, delivering a new station building and commercial space for increased passenger capacity and improved local connectivity.

Beyond Colindale, NHG Homes is also delivering homes in regeneration areas across London, including future phases at Gadwall Quarter in Hackney’s Woodberry Down and at Aylesbury in Southwark.

