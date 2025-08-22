Nature, Culture and Family Activities in Enfield

The Borough of Enfield covers 31.7 square miles of North London and includes neighbourhoods such as Oakwood, Edmonton and Ponders End. There are lots of things to do in Enfield, from exploring nature to visiting some of the diverse range of bars, restaurants, and family-friendly activities that are reachable from Newlon Living’s Shared Ownership apartments at Cassia and Nexus.

Theatres

Located in the centre of Enfield Town, Dugdale Arts Centre is a cultural hub for the community. All creative interests are covered, as it hosts arts and crafts workshops, exhibitions and events spanning performing arts, comedy and cinema. It also puts on regular children’s activities, introducing them to artistic endeavours through immersive experiences.

Over in Edmonton, the Millfield Theatre puts on a wide range of productions, including tribute acts, quiz nights and family-friendly events.

Myddelton House Gardens

Once owned by the celebrated British gardener Edward Augustus Bowles, Myddelton House Gardens are nestled in Lee Valley Regional Park. Enfield’s only botanical gardens, the 8-acre grounds feature four climactic zones with a variety of plants, trees and shrubs, which offer different sensory experiences throughout the seasons. There’s also a carp lake, a restored Victorian glasshouse and a museum where you can learn more about the history and preservation of the gardens.

Whitewebbs Museum of Transport

If the evolution of vehicle engineering interests you, make sure to visit the Whitewebbs Museum of Transport. Considered one of Enfield’s hidden gems, this museum is housed in a Victorian water pumping station built in 1898. It showcases retro cars, trucks and memorabilia from over the decades, offering a glimpse into the history of British transport.

Lee Valley Regional Park

Stretching 26 miles through London, Essex and Hertfordshire, Lee Valley Regional Park is the place to go for outdoor adventures. It features a network of waterways, open spaces and wooded areas, providing opportunities to explore the natural landscape and observe the local wildlife. There are lots of other things to do in the park too, as it’s home to world-class sports and leisure facilities offering classes for all ages and abilities. Venues include the Lee Valley White Water Centre, Athletics Centre and Ice Centre among many more.

Epping Forest

For more outdoor adventures, head to Epping Forest. This historic woodland borders the London Borough of Enfield at the River Lea and is the largest open space in the capital, spanning over 6,000 acres. Home to approximately 55,000 ancient trees which provide habitat for various wildlife, much of the forest is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC). Come here for activities like walking, running and cycling or to connect with nature away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

You can enjoy all these venues, parks and attractions as a resident at Newlon Living’s Enfield Shared Ownership developments. Browse their available homes and learn more about navigating the application process.