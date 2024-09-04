Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Flying solo: stepping onto the London property ladder on your own with L&Q



For many Londoners, setting out to buy a home on your own can be daunting. The challenge of

raising a substantial deposit to buy on the open market can make home ownership feel out of reach

for solo buyers.



Shared Ownership can offer those looking to go it alone a viable route onto the property ladder.

What’s more, you can have an income of up to £90,000 in the capital and still qualify for the scheme.

Under the Government-backed Shared Ownership scheme, you part-own and part-rent your home,

making it possible for solo home hunters to get on the property ladder – and often in a location that

would otherwise be out of reach.



There’s plenty of common misconceptions about Shared Ownership, but it’s not just for key workers

and you won’t need to share a home with anyone else. Eligible applicants need to be aged 18 or

older, have a household income of less than £90,000 per annum when buying in the capital and fit

within one of these three groups:

First-time buyers.

People who have previously bought a home but can’t afford to buy one now.

Existing Shared Owners who want to move.



Adam now owns a 25% share of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at L&Q at Western

Circus, a collection of one- and two- bedroom Shared Ownership homes in the heart of one of West

London’s most up-and-coming districts, Acton.



Looking to the future, Adam touches upon his plans to staircase, saying “I’d absolutely love to own

100% in the future. I know that I’ll get three opportunities to staircase and I’m already saving

towards my next step. More ownership is the end goal, and I’m really looking forward to doing so.”

To find out more about Shared Ownership with L&Q and view developments from Greenwich to

Haringey and City-commutable Cambridge visit: lqhomes.com