RELX: FTSE 100 group’s AI tools lead strong start to 2025

RELX has kicked off 2025 with strong momentum, reaffirming its full year guidance for growth in revenue, profit, and earnings per share.

The FTSE 100 group cited the rapid adoption of its generative AI-driven legal platforms, which are accelerating performance in one of the firm’s core divisions.

The global analytics and decision tools provider reported solid underlying growth across all four of its businesses – risk, scientific, technical and medical (STM), legal, and exhibitions – as it continues its pivot toward higher value, AI-enabled products.

The legal division, representing 20 per cent of RELX’s 2024 revenue, repported strong revenue gains driven by the rollout of its new generative AI assistant.

These tools have been well-received globally, enhancing client productivity and reinforcing RELX’s leadership in legal technology.

Operating profit in the division is expected to grow faster than revenue.

Its largest unit, risk, continued to benefit from growing demand for AI-enhanced fraud detection, compliance, and digital identity tools, particularly in financial services and insurance.

The data group told the market that its two smallest divisions, STM and exhibitions, were also healthy, supported by ongoing investment in digital advancements.

Across the group, RELX said it is seeing the benefits of a multi-year strategy to shift toward analytics and decision tools that deliver greater long-term value.

The company reiterated its full year expectations of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit.

The update comes as global tech firms are facing increasing headwinds from escalating tariffs and geopolitical pressures.

US and EU trade actions, particularly around AI infrastructure and rare earth materials, are weighing on hardware focused companies.

However, it seems RELX’s software-led model provides a measure of insulation, allowing it to capitalise on AI demand without the same exposure to global supply chain volatility.

The firm did not provide new figures, but reiterated that operating growth is expected to slightly exceed revenue growth in most divisions.

Its shares have risen over 15 per cent so far this year, as investors continue to reward its steady transition into a high-margin, AI-led business.