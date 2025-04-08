Revealed: How much fans spend on overseas sports tourism

Fans spend more than £1,000 each per sports trip

Sports fans spend more than £1,200 per person on average when travelling overseas to watch matches and other events, new research has found.

The figure includes £235 on tickets, £330 on flights, £375 on accommodation and £290 on dining and shopping, according to a study by Expedia Group.

Football is the most common sport to travel abroad to watch, accounting for 36 per cent of all overseas trips, far exceeding basketball, baseball, American football and ice hockey, all in the 6-7 per cent range.

That figure jumps to 64 per cent for sports tourists from the UK, reflecting the enduring popularity of football away days in Europe and beyond.

Global spending on sports tourism is projected to reach £1tn this year and is tipped to increase in the coming years, with the 2026 World Cup and LA 2028 Olympics among the big draws.

“These findings clearly show that sports tourism has evolved far beyond just attending games, it’s become a catalyst for broader travel experiences and economic impact,” said Expedia Group’s chief commercial officer Greg Schulze.

“Fans are creating rich travel itineraries around sporting events, exploring multiple destinations, prioritizing experiences with loved ones, and taking time for activities beyond the stadium.”

The survey interrogated the habits of 2,000 sports fans who had travelled for an event across Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the US and UK.

Of those, 44 per cent had travelled abroad for sport. Among the 16-34 age group, that figure was 56 per cent. Canadian, German and French fans were the most likely to head abroad.

There was an even split among men and women, and the typical trip lasted two to three days.

“To help our partners capitalize on this $1.3tn opportunity, our study outlines strategic solutions that enable them to optimize pricing, boost visibility during high-demand periods, and effectively target these enthusiastic, big-spending sports tourists,” said Schulze.

“These include leveraging data analytics for dynamic pricing, creating targeted advertising, and developing comprehensive travel offers that cater to the diverse interests of sports fans.”