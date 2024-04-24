Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Long-haul delights: Golf holidays it’s worth going the distance for

Apes Hill in Barbados (Image: Russell Kirk)

Europe is packed with world-class courses, but there’s great golf to be found nearly everywhere you look if you venture further afield. The journey may be a little pricier, but these far-flung destinations make even the longest of flights worth it…

Barbados

With long, sandy beaches, stunning sea views and a favourable climate, the Caribbean ticks a lot of boxes for holidaymakers. Visiting this part of the world is a treat, as is playing golf here.

Other Caribbean islands might boast a greater number of courses, but in Apes Hill, Royal Westmoreland and Sandy Lane (Green Monkey), Barbados has three stunners. Set 1,000 feet above sea level, Apes Hill Barbados takes full advantage of its spectacular location.

Surrounded by tropical forest, streams and ancient coral rock, its natural beauty will leave quite an impression on you, as will the resort itself, which has recently been taken to a new level by Canadian entrepreneur Glenn Chamandy.

Royal Westmoreland has a certain wow factor, too, with beautifully manicured fairways and a thrilling finale that features a number of elevated tees.

The equally exclusive Sandy Lane (Green Monkey), meanwhile, will also leave you open-mouthed as Tom Fazio’s design takes you up, down and around a dreamy stretch of terrain.

Dubai

Every year, it seems, a new course will pop up in the desert, and entice golfers to visit the United Arab Emirates. For many, Dubai, with its wide selection of luxury hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and bars, is the perfect place to stay.

On the doorstep, golfers have easy access to a number of world-class golf courses. Trump International, Dubai Hills, The Els Club and Dubai Creek are all highly regarded, and all boast that five-star service and grandeur that Dubai is renowned for.

The Greg Norman-designed Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates has its fair share of admirers, with visitors keen to test themselves on the same layout that the world’s best golfers face at the end of the DP World Tour season.

A number of other courses are within easy reach of Dubai, one of which is Al Zorah Golf Club in neighbouring emirate Ajman. Located on the shores of the Arabian coast, one of the UAE’s most exclusive destinations boasts everything visitors could want for, at the heart of which sits a breath-taking golf course designed by Nicklaus Golf Design.

Singapore

Located at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula, the city-state of Singapore is a fascinating place to visit, as are the golf clubs, one of which is setting lofty new standards in Asia.

Sentosa Golf Club features two championship golf courses, both of which have been stacking up awards for a number of years. So has the club itself, which has gained a lot of recognition for its sustainable practices.

The Serapong, which will host LIV Golf Singapore in May, is ranked within the Top 100 of Golf Digest’s World’s Greatest Golf Courses. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Singapore cityscape, every hole provides a different challenge.

Meanwhile, The Tanjong offers more stunning views and, with its sprawling bunkers, provides another stern test. It’s the former that probably just takes the top spot, although both layouts fall into the ‘special’ category.

If you were to add a third course to your itinerary, Singapore Island Country Club, where golf has been played in various guises for well over a hundred years, features three wonderful loops, all colourful and humming with wildlife.

South Africa

A safari must be one of the most popular bucket list holidays. One that you can combine with some golf, and a day or two in the vineyards, would be extra special.

South Africa’s list of world-class golf courses is a long one, with the likes of Leopard Creek and Fancourt quick to roll off the tongue. Cape Town has its fair share of spectacular layouts, too, one of which is Pearl Valley – a Jack Nicklaus course in the Cape Winelands that will enhance your love of the game even if you’re form deserts you.

Arabella is another work of art. Located on the edge of Bot River Lagoon, approximately 90 minutes from Cape Town, you’ll need your bag to be well stocked with balls, for water and marshland are a constant threat. The views are stunning, as is the routing that will keep your excitement levels high from the first tee shot.

Should time allow, and so long as you’ve ticked off the Big Five on your safari, you’d do well to add Fancourt to your itinerary, where the mesmerising Links and Montagu await, two must-plays in the Western Cape.

USA

The number of golf courses in America is getting on for 17,000, but let’s say you can choose only one US destination to spend a week. Where would you go? Let us steer you in the right direction – North Carolina; more specifically, Pinehurst, best described as a Disneyland for golf nuts.

Other resorts might describe themselves in a similar way, but there can’t be many in the world that boast 10 golf courses. Nor can there be many golfers who have played all 10 here – that’s No.1, No. 2, No. 3… all the way up to No.10, the first new course at this special place for nearly three decades.

The courses are routed through more than 2,000 acres of sandhills, a dreamy terrain that will have even the most well travelled golfers giddy with excitement.

Even if you don’t manage to play the storied Pinehurst No.2 – which is the host venue for this year’s US Open and the scene of Payne Stewart’s famous triumph in that tournament back in 1999, there are those nine other options – plus The Cradle and Thistle Dhu, a terrific nine-holer and 18-hole putting course.