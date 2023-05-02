England cricket team to tour Caribbean, West Indies to host 2024 World Cup

England’s white-ball cricket team will play three One-Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies announced today.

Jos Buttler’s side – coached by Matthew Mott – will head to Antigua for two 50-over matches on 3 and 6 December against the West Indies before travelling to the Kensington Oval in Barbados on 9 December for the potential decider.

The reigning T20 world champions will remain in Barbados for the first of five short-form matches against the hosts before playing two in Grenada and two in Trinidad – between 12 and 21 December.

Cricket West Indies’ chief executive, Johnny Grave, said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm the England match schedule and to welcome once again their many travelling fans to the region for a pre-Christmas white-ball tour. “

“This tour will be a major economic boost to the host countries, as well as providing our fans with the chance to see some of their favourite players in action against one of our biggest rivals.”

The West Indies are co-hosts, alongside the United States, for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

England tour of West Indies

One-Day Internationals

3 December: 1st CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

6 December: 2nd CG United ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

9 December: 3rd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20 Internationals

12 December: 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

14 December: 2nd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

16 December: 3rd T20I, Grenada National Stadium, Grenada

19 December: 4th T20I, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad