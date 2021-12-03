Diplo, DJ Khaled and Martin Garrix snap up Bored Ape NFTs

Bored Apes for sale on NFT marketplace Opensea.

A string of celebrities have joined the trend and this week picked up Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

This week Diplo, DJ Khaled and Martin Garrix were spotted swapping their social media display pictures for cartoon images of monkeys which sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The celebrities follow in the footsteps of Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone who have also picked up Bored Apes in recent weeks with the help of an NFT concierge service launched by Moonpay. Fallon’s Ape cost a reported 46.6 ETH (£160.7k).

“NFTs are one of the most exciting ways to connect creators and fans that we’ve seen in recent memory,” said Zeeshan Feroz, chief growth officer for Moonpay.

“There are many players in the space, but few more innovative and inspirational than Bored Ape Yacht Club,” he added.

While Feroz did not confirm reports that Moonpay service was behind the purchase of the latest string of celebrity purchases he confirmed the company has launched a “concierge service,” which offers “a personalised service for high-net-worth individuals looking to make major purchases of high-value NFTs and crypto.”

Having first launched in April 2021, Bored Ape avatars now sell for $248.64k on average giving the project, which includes around 10,000 unique images, a market cap of $2.3bn.

The company has been one of the winners of an explosion in the NFT market which saw global trade volumes top $10.7bn in the third quarter of 2021.

