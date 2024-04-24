Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Dive into paradise with Beachcomber resorts in magical Mauritius

Mauritius in the Indian Ocean is home to multiple Beachcomber resorts

It may have once been the home of the dodo but make no mistake: when it comes to great golf and luxury travel, the postcard-perfect island of Mauritius has never been more alive.

An exquisite emerald gem in the turquoise Indian Ocean, Mauritius offers crystal lagoons, palm-fringed beaches, verdant peaks and an exotic mix of cultures and cuisines. Once experienced, the charm of this spectacular island will stay with you forever.

Beachcomber was the first hotel company on Mauritius, so it could handpick the most idyllic locations for its eight superb hotels. For visitors, this means enchanting sunsets melting into the crimson-red horizon, endless stretches of pearl-white sand and calm, clear waters graced by colourful tropical fish.

Bechcomber’s stunning locations speak for themselves, and to make your stay in Mauritius absolute perfection, they’ve added a host of magical ingredients. You’ll find soothing spas, fun children’s clubs, spectacular water sports and lots more. Not forgetting your lovely accommodation – a luxurious place to call your own, with their wonderful staff to take care of you.

The appropriately named Paradis Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa is one of the island’s premier golfing resorts. Even by the standards of this most beautiful of island nations, it enjoys a fortunate location. Jutting out into the Indian Ocean from an imposing 1,700ft rock – one of Mauritius’ most famous landmarks and a UNESCO World Heritage Site – Le Morne is an idyllic peninsula fringed with three miles of sandy beaches.

The waters of the surrounding lagoon are calm and inviting, and the resort’s position on the south-west coast delivers spectacular sunsets. Couples looking for an exclusive golf escape and families seeking luxury are equally well catered for, thanks to an array of activities and accommodation.

The hotel has four excellent restaurants: the Blue Marlin, specialising in world cuisine and ultra-fresh seafood; the relaxed, Mediterranean-themed Zest; La Ravanne, for a sophisticated take on Mauritian cuisine; and the international Le Brabant, at the poolside. Guests can also dine at four more restaurants along the beach at the sister hotel, Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa.

Beachcomber resorts combine golf with the natural beauty of Mauritius

Whether you’re seeking an activity break, total relaxation or a mix of the two, Paradis makes the perfect retreat. Water sports include windsurfing, kayaking and waterskiing, plus scuba diving and snorkelling for those who want to see the lagoon’s rich, colourful wildlife close-up. On land, there are free floodlit tennis courts, a fully-equipped gym and a super relaxing and indulgent spa.

There’s a great choice of family accommodation, including two-bedroom family suites and 13 luxury beachfront villas. The complimentary children’s club for three to 11-year-olds is open daily, and with a gently sloping beach, the resort has all the ingredients to keep the whole family happy and entertained.

The golf, however, remains one of the resort’s main draws. Just a 30m stroll from reception lies the Paradis clubhouse and its 18-hole championship course, which stretches out amid the lush greenery of the Le Morne Peninsula. The course is set up with holiday golf in mind, a test for strong players but just as enjoyable for higher handicappers. Five holes include at least one shot over the Indian Ocean.

The golf clubhouse overlooks the putting green and the driving range which both have delightful views up towards Le Morne Mountain. A small separate chipping area and video analysis booth complete the practice facilities.

The green fees for hotel residents are just £25; in the quieter May to September period, they are only £15 (and hotel rates are at their best, so it’s a terrific time to stay). The course’s signature is the par-five 16th, with the ocean forming a dog leg on the right that asks how brave you want to be off the tee. Your second, or in most cases your third, is to a green at the very tip of the ocean-lapped peninsula.

Mauritius boasts palm-fringed beaches and crystal lagoons

Hotel guests also enjoy VIP access and reduced green fees at a further three local courses (all within 30 minutes), Heritage, Tamarina and Avalon. On top of the superb golf at Paradis Beachcomber Resort & Spa, two further Beachcomber Hotels have exclusive access and green fees at Mont Choisy Golf Course. This exciting Peter Matkovich design is the only golf course in the northwest of the island.

Staying at either the five-star Trou Aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa or the great value all-inclusive Canonnier Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa gives guests reduced green fees and exclusive tee times at this stunning course.

Want to find out more? Contact the Indian Ocean Specialists Beachcomber Tours on 01483 445 610 or visit www.beachcombertours.uk

Getting there: Air Mauritius and British Airways fly direct from London Gatwick, or fly with Emirates via Dubai.