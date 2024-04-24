Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The Grove: Heaven in Hertfordshire

A world-class golf course needs peace, quiet and plenty of space – perhaps not three qualities synonymous with Greater London. However, as The Grove has been proving for more than 20 years, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the M25…

Nestled in Hertfordshire’s lush countryside lies The Grove, a quintessential English retreat just a short drive away from London.

Far more than just a five-star hotel, The Grove is a haven of luxury offering an array of amenities including an 18-hole championship golf course, an award-winning spa, and exceptional dining experiences.

Since it opened in 2003, The Grove has cemented its reputation as one of Europe’s finest golf destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe, including US presidents and UK prime ministers as well as world champion sports teams.

The Golf Course: A Testament to Excellence

Designed by Kyle Phillips, The Grove’s championship course is a masterpiece of design, seamlessly blending in with the estate’s natural beauty. With manicured fairways, pristine bunkers and challenging greens, it offers an unforgettable golf experience for players of all abilities.

What sets The Grove apart is its commitment to inclusivity, with open access for all, no complicated memberships, and no handicap restrictions. As a signatory to The R&A Women in Golf Charter, The Grove is dedicated to fostering a more inclusive culture within the sport, encouraging more women and girls to participate at all levels.

A History of Prestigious Events

The Grove’s prestigious reputation is further enhanced by its history of hosting high-profile events, including the World Golf Championship and the British Masters. In 2006, Tiger Woods famously triumphed at the venue, showcasing the course’s adaptability for professional tournaments.

A commemorative sign on the ninth tee serves as a reminder of Tiger’s remarkable achievements during that historic week. Ten years later, The Grove played host to the British Masters, attracting more than 50,000 visitors who witnessed the European Tour’s finest compete for the title.

Enhancing the Guest Experience

Continuously striving for excellence, The Grove has recently undergone significant improvements to enhance the guest experience. From refurbished hotel rooms and suites to revitalised dining areas like The Stables bar and terrace, every aspect of the estate exudes luxury and sophistication.

For golfers, hassle-free arrivals are guaranteed, with a trained golf operations team on hand to take care of equipment and parking. State-of-the-art Club Car golf buggies equipped with fully interactive GPS systems and Bluetooth speakers provide a modern touch to the golf experience, while premium rental club sets provided by TaylorMade ensure players have the best equipment available.

Beyond the Fairways

The Grove isn’t just about golf; it’s a holistic retreat offering a plethora of facilities to cater to every guest’s needs. The Sequoia Spa, an award-winning sanctuary of tranquillity, boasts indulgent treatments and state-of-the-art fitness facilities.

Dining options at The Grove are equally impressive, with venues like The Glasshouse offering live cooking stations. The culinary adventure at the property also provides diverse and distinctive options all year round, from a la carte options to the one-of-a-kind pop-ups like Feast on Cloud 9, an immersive hot air balloon dining experience with a nine-course tasting menu or an afternoon tea experience.

Group Golf Days: A Unique Experience

From businesses looking to impress clients or reward employees, to society days looking to tick off their next bucket list course, The Grove offers tailored golf packages designed to create unforgettable experiences. With valet parking, five-star stays, gourmet dining and tournament management, every aspect of a golfer’s visit is meticulously curated to ensure a seamless and memorable visit.

Corporate group bookings start from £299 per person, allowing businesses to take it offline and on to the course. Making your day as tailored to your company as you wish, The Grove can enhance your event with personalised merchandise and on-course branding, as well as taking the stress of organising off your plate with your own tournament coordinator.

For 16 players or more, society golf days start from as little as £139 per person at The Grove, providing your group with a demanding challenge, allowing them to immerse themselves in a full golf experience. From welcome gifts to on-course competitions, a society day at The Grove offers a unique opportunity for golfers to tackle one of England’s finest courses.

An immersive experience means golfers can also extend their stay at The Grove, basking in the idyllic setting of the property. The Golf Escape package, starting from £387 per person, not only provides the opportunity for golfers to test themselves but also take in the beauty of the luxury hotel and enjoy complimentary use of all its facilities.

For more information about The Grove’s group golf offering call 01923 296027 or email group.golf@thegrove.co.uk