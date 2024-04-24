Quinta do Lago: World-class golf in a five-star setting

Quinta do Lago in Portugal is well established as one of Europe’s top golf resorts

In a changing post-Covid world, meeting the demands of residents, members and guests can be an increasingly difficult task, but Quinta do Lago in Portugal’s Algarve has taken events of the last few years in its stride to cement its reputation as the place to go when looking for luxurious golf, leisure and lifestyle facilities in a charming, sophisticated setting.

There’s a well-known saying that variety is the spice of life. Well, if there is one golf resort in Europe that is the embodiment of the famous phrase, Quinta do Lago in Portugal is definitely it.

Located in the heart of the Algarve, this prestigious venue is a resort that has something to set the pulses racing of people of all ages and generations, young and old. Put simply, it’s hard to name something that Quinta do Lago doesn’t have.

Spread across 2,000 acres of the beautiful Ria Formosa Natural Park, the resort has earned a deserved reputation over the last five decades as the continent’s premier sports and lifestyle family destination.

There are a plethora of world-class golf, sports and leisure facilities to experience and enjoy, not to mention the outstanding real estate and the small matter of 14 different bars and restaurants serving up a range of local and international cuisine.

Just as important in a post-pandemic era when such a high value is placed on health and wellbeing, its tranquil setting allows for a sense of seclusion away from the bustle of the busy nearby towns and cities, even though Faro airport is just a 15-minute drive away.

Quinta do Lago has certainly come a long way since 1972 when its founder, property developer André Jordan, first surveyed this magnificent corner of the Algarve and set about planning what would ultimately become one of the world’s elite golfing venues.

“It was a day I will never forget,” Jordan said. “I sat on the hill, looked across the marshlands and I had a vision of what would become the Quinta do Lago masterplan.”

The hill on which Jordan sat when he first set eyes on the site is now the refined setting of the resort’s Casa Velha restaurant. Then, it was just a crumbling 300-year-old farmhouse, with earth floors inside, inhabited by Maria and her husband José.

Ever the forward thinker, Jordan set about his new project with relish, and the final result is a lasting testament to his dream and vision. The tourism entrepreneur sadly passed away in February, but his memory and desire to inspire and succeed remain at the heart of everything that the resort does.

For many guests who visit Quinta do Lago, the headline attraction is its three excellent 18-hole championship golf courses – the South Course, North Course and Laranjal. Each offer a different challenge and are presented in immaculate condition, and it is little wonder that golfing royalty including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have all spent time playing and relaxing at the resort in recent years.

Arguably the best known of the three, Quinta do Lago’s South Course is an eight-time Portuguese Open host and one of the best courses in Europe. Set among umbrella pines and wildflowers, the front nine weaves around parkland before the back nine loops around the lake.

In 2021, the course was transformed by a €7m overhaul which saw every bunker reinstated to its original size, and Bermuda-419 grass was installed to make the playing surface more durable and sustainable.

The layout has received widespread acclaim for its strategically placed hazards and varying difficulty – it is the latter that makes the course an enjoyable experience for golfers of all abilities.

A stay, though, at Quinta do Lago is not complete until you experience all three courses. The resort’s newest course, Laranjal, opened in 2009 and boasts spectacular fairways and well-defined, smooth-running greens. Named after the orange groves it passes through, almost half of the holes on the course are par fours, while spectacular views of five beautiful lakes and the sweet smell of oranges in the air gives the course a unique flavour.

Quinta do Lago’s North Course – totally redesigned 10 years ago by renowned architect Beau Welling in conjunction with former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley – is also well worth playing. With its privileged position in the Ria Formosa Nature Reserve, the resort has always been passionate about the environment – only nine per cent of the resort has been developed with the rest devoted to golf, water and lakes, and green spaces.

Working closely with the GEO and following its ‘On Course’ environmental stewardship programme, Quinta do Lago’s multi-tiered eco-strategy focuses on three key aims: to foster nature, conserve resources and support the community.

As well as improving sustainability on its three 18-hole courses, the acclaimed Portuguese venue has adopted an enhanced approach to conservation across other business sectors of the resort including at its world-class sports hub The Campus, the boutique Magnolia Hotel, all its bars and restaurants and general resort services.

With such a commitment and desire to constantly invest, adapt and change, it’s easy to see why Quinta do Lago is a favourite destination for some of the most famous names in sport, with Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portugal national football team and Ireland’s rugby union squad just some of the sporting glitterati to have visited in the last 12 months to take advantage of its facilities away from golf.

The Campus – a state-of-the-art sport and wellness hub designed to suit professional athletes and amateurs alike – is hugely popular with residents and visitors looking to lead an active lifestyle. No matter what your sport or skill level, there’s something here to help you develop.

Tennis and padel courts, swimming pools and a vast range of gym equipment offer endless choices. There are regular classes in dance, yoga and more, including junior training camps run by some of the biggest names in sport. Here guests can taste the lifestyle of a world-class athlete, all within easy walking distance of the comforts of a luxury hotel.

The high-performance gym at the site is equipped with the latest in sports technology, while the rehabilitation facilities are home to a hydrotherapy pool and recovery suite – which includes a cold plunge pool.

The expert team at The Campus is on hand to help users get the most out of each workout and, for golfers, there are even professional trainers specifically qualified in golf performance who have hosted golf pros for rehab and preparation.

If two wheels are more your thing, head to The Bike Shed which offers a one-stop shop for cycling enthusiasts of all levels who want to enjoy the region to the full, combining bike culture with café society.

Overseeing the day-to-day operations is Marcus Ornellas, a seven-time national triathlon champion in Brazil, whose knowledge of cycling in the area is second to none, and his familiarity with challenging climbs, coastal routes and secret cafés will help to deliver a cycling experience to remember.

Complementing the sport and fitness offering is a wide choice of first-class bars and restaurants that deliver a range of delicious local and international cuisines, while taking full advantage of the fresh Mediterranean produce.

Incredible food and drink are a theme across all of Quinta do Lago. Highlights include the Bovino Steakhouse, where expert chefs prepare the finest cuts of beef, as well as the sports bar Dano’s and the Portuguese experience at Casa Velha.

The eclectic array of eateries take inspiration from cuisines hailing from across the globe and has no shortage of choice for any dietary requirements or tastes, while those looking for a healthier alternative should head to PURE. The home of healthy, colourful food at the resort, you’ll see an abundance of fresh and vibrant ingredients available to create made-to-order dishes as soon as you step inside the bright and relaxed café.

Start as you mean to go on by choosing one of the nutritious and balanced breakfast options from the menu, swing by the juice bar and watch as your chosen blend of vitamins and juices is made before your eyes, and head over to the salad bar where you can handpick every element of your perfect lunchtime meal.

Accommodation comes in the form of the boutique Magnolia Hotel, an enchanting getaway with 74 rooms and a collection of charming cottage retreats. Each suite is furnished and appointed with everything you could ask from a world-class hotel, but the experience doesn’t stop there. The poolside Magnolia Restaurant is open three meals a day, serving the finest Mediterranean food and boasting a fantastic wine selection.

