Doing Portugal’s Algarve the smart way, at Pine Cliffs Resort

THE WEEKEND: Perched on the cliffs above Falésia Beach on Portugal’s Algarve coastline, Pine Cliffs resort is the perfect gateway to exploring this sun-drenched region of southern Portugal. In reach are resort towns, such as Vilamoura and Albufeira, as well as the charming inland village of Estoi and Santa Bárbara de Nexe (the latter is renowned for its accordion-playing inhabitants). The Seven Hanging Valleys trail is also a must-do. The trail starts from the Vale Centianes Beach and takes you 5.7km along a rugged coastal path to the stunning Marinha Beach, voted one of the top ten beaches in Europe. The walk is known for its epic views across the Atlantic, over sea arches and dramatic rock stacks.

THE STAY: There is loads to do in the area, but you won’t get bored at Pine Cliffs Resort. You can stay in the central hotel or in one of the newer ocean suites, which are apartment- style, suited to families. The sprawling property, part of Marriott’s Luxury Collection group, stretches across 172 acres and has a nine-hole golf course, 11 restaurants and bars, eight pools, a health club and a destination spa. From the handpainted tile headboards to the piazzas with potted lemon trees, Pine Cliffs may be vast, but it manages to conjure a real sense of place through its design ethos.

Beach and beach bar at the Pine Cliffs Resort

DON’T MISS: The Serenity Spa has 13 treatment rooms and an extensive thermal suite offering a range of hot and cold therapies, and cutting-edge wellbeing treatments. Facilities include a hydrotherapy pool; sauna with Himalayan salt; steam room and Kneipp therapy pool. Treatments include new CBD therapies, in partnership with British organic brand Ila. There’s also a Turkish bathing ritual, which takes place in a traditional marble Hammam and there are dedicated men’s treatments by Gentlemen’s Tonic. The ‘Senses of the Algarve’ body ritual is a highlight and harnesses local ingredients, such as sea salt and sand within a scrub, and carob in the body wrap. The 90-minute experience concludes with a deep body massage using Algarvian orange essential oil.

THE FOOD: There’s a huge choice on offer – from casual Portuguese dishes at Corda Café to standout seafood at the beachside Maré (think: seabass ceviche and fried cuttlefish). There’s Japanese fine dining at Yakuza Algarve by Oliver and champagne cocktails at the clifftop Mirador Champagne Bar. For something healthy, Zest offers acai bowls, keto salads, smoothies and immunity ‘shots’.

Distinctive trees around the edge of the pool at the Pine Cliffs Resort

ASK ABOUT: MIMO Algarve is part cookery school and part intimate dining venue. By day, you can learn to cook local dishes, such as bacalao (or salted cod) or embark on a wine-tasting course. By night, it transforms into a space for tapas events and gourmet Chef’s Table suppers. AND

AFTER THAT? Book a tour with the local company Algarvian Roots. Founder Francisco Simões specialises in bespoke itineraries which take you off the beaten track. There are hikes through the hills of Monchique, via cork forests and oak woods, olive oil tastings on rural farms and pottery workshops with local artists.

TRY SOME SPORT: The fitness facilities at Pine Cliffs are top tier – from the Annabel Croft tennis academy to the new outdoor circuit training, called Bootcamp Active. It’s made up of interesting obstacles and a 250 metre running path, inspired by military training techniques. A range of specialised training plans tackle muscle toning, weight loss, rehabilitation from injuries and performance fine tuning.

Do the Algarve yourself

Rooms at Pine Cliffs Hotel are from £230 B&B in a deluxe room resort in May. Easyjet flies from London to Faro from £65 return

