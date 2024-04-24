Magic in Mallorca: Why golfers will love Carrossa Hotel & Spa

Carrossa offers auithentic Mallorcan stylings and is an ideal base to explore nearby golf courses

One of the brightest jewels in the Mediterranean’s sparkling crown, Mallorca has hundreds of hotels for visitors to choose from – but it doesn’t need to be a difficult decision. Gourmet gastronomy, a world-class spa and unforgettable views make Carrossa Hotel & Spa the perfect base for a golfing getaway.

Long ago establishing itself as one of Europe’s premier getaway hotspots, it should be no surprise that Mallorca is easily reached from just about anywhere. Regular flights are available from all six of London’s international airports, as well as other major UK cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Glasgow. From touchdown in the capital city of Palma, your destination is just an hour’s drive east.

A far cry from the bustle of the island’s busiest areas, Carrossa sits in a timeless estate surrounded by olive trees and orange plantations. The estate sits on a gentle hill in the east of the island – meaning guests can enjoy panoramic views across the rolling countryside and surrounding bays. From the outside, at least, things look much as they have done for centuries.

That’s because the bulk of Carrossa’s hotel is situated inside a 300-year-old manor house that has been protected and preserved even throughout the foundation of the resort. Where needed, careful restoration has been carried out to bring the buiding back to its original glory, pulling history into the modern day to create a venue unlike any other on the island. As you would expect, the house is kept in pristine condition, as are the surrounding gardens – which include trees that have stood since long before Mallorca became a tourist bucket-list spot.

The old-world charm of the exterior may have been left largely untouched, but inside the manor house bears all the hallmarks of a five-star luxury hotel. Lavishly furnished and appointed with every amenity a guest could expect, Carrossa’s modern rooms have been stylised to maintain the same quaint appeal that the grounds hold.

After all, comfort of the highest level doesn’t need to come at the cost of individuality. As well as the traditional rooms, Carrossa has built a set of opulent suites in what were once the stables – perfect for that extra bit of indulgence.

Speaking of indulgence, it’s fair to say that the resort is renowned for two things above all else. One is its food (more on that later). The other is one of the Mediterranean’s finest spas. It’s not hard to watch an entire day go by in the spa at Carrossa, which is spearheaded by two swimming pools: an outdoor infinity pool with irresistible views and a heated indoor alternative boasting panoramic windows.

Another star attraction at the spa is the ‘world of saunas’, which – as the name suggests – incorporates three unique saunas: the refreshing bio-sauna, classic Finnish sauna and revitalising steam bath. If you want to take your relaxation to another level, Carrossa also boasts an unrivalled menu of spa treatments that promises to include something for everyone.

All performed by expert therapists, the range on offer includes classic massages as well as signature treatments you won’t find anywhere else. Therapists also incorporate exclusive premium cosmetics into their treatments, as well as locally sourced products like almond milk and olive oil.

No stay at this haven of the Balearics would be complete without a meal at Restaurant Carrossa, the resort’s flagship dining experience. 2024 is a significant year for the resort’s acclaimed gastronomy, thanks to the appointment of renowned culinarian Angel Zapata Martin as new executive chef.

Zapata Martin has crafted entirely new menus inspired by the flavours of his native Catalonia – and you’ll find an eclectic smorgasbord of classic and unfamiliar dishes to sample at Restaurant Carrossa. Of course, a meal here is made even better by terrace views across the countryside and out to sea.

For a somewhat more relaxed experience, Bistro Badia is another must-visit eatery. With a menu designed to celebrate the culture of sharing, the bistro’s menu is bursting with fresh seafood, colourful vegetables and pasta. Bistro Badia is open for lunch and dinner, so it’s best to try both (for the sake of being thorough).

If you would rather stay at the spa all week, though, there is no question of getting bored

After your meal, it’s a short walk to Bar Oro, the resort’s main bar. While the designated sommelier has an enviable wine selection on hand, guests can also opt for cocktails, beers or cava – not to mention this year’s new selection of premier bar bites dreamed up by Zapata Martin.

The resort’s convenient location also makes it an ideal place to base yourself while exploring the island’s golf offering. Nearby courses include the famous Club de Golf Alcanada, former DP World Tour venue Pula Golf Resort and Capdepera Golf – where the par-three 15 th has often been voted the most beautiful hole on the island. Carrossa even has tailor-made packages just for golfers, including green fees and often a

discount on rental clubs.

There’s so much to explore on this side of Mallorca: beautiful towns, fascinating history and postcard-perfect views don’t even begin to cover it. All of that is on your doorstep when you stay at Carrossa. If you would rather stay at the spa all week, though, there is no question of getting bored.

For more information about Carrossa Hotel & Spa and to book your stay, visit

carrossa.com