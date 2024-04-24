Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Swing at Lunch: London’s Indoor Golf Revolution at Pitch

fficial render of the new Canary Wharf Pitch site, which will boast two floors over 14,000 sq ft and is due to open early autumn

The founders of Pitch discuss their journey from running a coaching and club-fitting studio to building one of golf’s hottest new brands.

It’s no secret that golf has been booming in recent years, but not many of you will know that indoor golf has seen even faster growth.

For city dwellers, it’s hard to find the time to commute to the local club, let alone play a round – and that’s assuming the course isn’t forced to shut by rain. These factors mean players are increasingly turning to urban experiences like Pitch Golf.

Blending a state-of-the-art golf simulator with the social benefits of a chic members’ club, Pitch is establishing itself as Europe’s leading indoor golf experience. The company already operates successful venues in Soho and Bishopsgate – and with huge expansion plans on the horizon, you could see one on your street soon.

Meeting as juniors at South Beds Golf Club in 1999 before splitting to follow different PGA career paths, Chris Ingham and Elliot Godfrey collaborated to set up The CityPoint Golf Studio in 2013. They felt that available golf experiences were traditional and not reflective of how golf was progressing – and so Pitch Golf was born.

What has made Pitch such a success in London?

Chris: Soho being our home attracts people for many reasons, and the quick nature of modern indoor golf makes it much easier to fit into a busy schedule. The tech we use is so good that you can literally play golf without having to take a day off work or travel a long way – wherever possible, our venues are close to public transport.

Elliot: It’s a premium offering in a non-traditional setting. There’s music, food and drink, and none of the perceived drawbacks like a dress code. Having top-class golf equipment on-site also removes a huge logistical issue for our customers!

How has the brand and its venues evolved since their launch?

Chris: We’ve moved away from the old green-and-black-box golf simulator experience. Now we want our bays to look and feel more like a luxury home cinema. We’ve added a slick, clubhouse-decor design so people feel welcome to enjoy Pitch before and after they play, or even visit just to socialise. That includes ladies’ golf, with which we’re now very much associated through our adidas programme. The original space in Pitch City was about 80 per cent bays. Now it’s more like 35 per cent; the rest is members’ facilities, and our food offering has greatly evolved.

Pitch co-founders Elliot Godfrey (left) and Chris Ingham (right)

Elliot: Our ethos moving forward is to put the club experience first to attract an audience beyond existing golfers. Still, our tech will continue to be cutting-edge – the golf purist will always have a home at Pitch. We’re also increasingly seen as the perfect place to host product launches and corporate client events due to the experience we offer.

With plans to expand in London and beyond this year, what updates can you provide?

Elliot: We’re on track to open in Canary Wharf in September, followed by a brand new City of London site in addition to our Bishopsgate venue. We’ll build more UK clubs when ideal locations present themselves. In 2025, that will include Brighton, Birmingham and Manchester, with the latter holding high-profile, soon-to-be-announced sporting connections.

Chris: Overseas, Pitch is coming to Dublin in early autumn and to Australia a few months later. That’s just the start.

Who can access the Pitch venues and is it necessary to book in advance?

Elliot: We want visitors and corporate guests – including walk-in traffic – to be able to visit any club whilst maintaining a highly premium area exclusively for members. With a huge upgrade to the booking system, as well as a members’ app coming in May, we’re making this a slick, high-tech experience. We advise people to book in advance at all sites, but if you’re new to Pitch, pop in for a tour of the facilities any time.

How can beginners engage with what Pitch has to offer?

Chris: For many years, we’ve run what is now called Pitch Futures, where new golfers can purchase a starter pack of lessons and club access for a 60 per cent discount. This gateway offering has hundreds of new members across our clubs and continues to be something we eagerly support in order to break down one of the main barriers associated with golf – cost!

Elliot: The adidas Futures campaign with which Pitch is so synonymous was borne out of the original Pitch Futures membership, and a long-standing partnership has been agreed with adidas to bring 100 new women members to Pitch every year, all sponsored by adidas and Pitch.

Besides golf, what other services do Pitch venues provide?

Chris: As of 2024, Pitch customers will be able to enjoy great food and drink, as well as retail from TRENDYGOLF and our new fitting concept Radial. Many venues will be able to host live music and date nights at our new lounge spaces, Audio, such as the terrace at Canary Wharf. One of the most exciting new launches for Pitch is the “TRENDYGOLF Concept Store” at Canary Wharf, which will open six days a week with its own entrance and staff.

Elliot: Purpose-built event spaces have become a huge part of Pitch, with clients loving the quality of the décor, experience and culinary upgrades. During the day, all of our venues are open as casual working facilities and for meetings. Corporate membership has become a popular alternative to country clubs, where access is limited and restricted to proper golfers, versus our “whole office” approach.

For more information on Pitch, visit: www.pitchgolf.london/