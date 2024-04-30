Chicago to host LIV Golf individual title conclusion

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WEST VIRGINIA – AUGUST 06: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States celebrates his birdie putt on the 18th hole with a record 58 to win the LIV Golf Invitational – Greenbrier at The Old White Course on August 06, 2023 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Bolingbrook Golf Club in Chicago will host the LIV Golf League individual championship, it was announced on Tuesday.

The American course will be the final event on the LIV calendar where players can earn points towards the individual title, and the last event where teams can alter their seedings before the team championships at the end of the season.

Last year Jeddah in Saudi Arabia hosted the final individual event of the season and was won by Brooks Koepka. Talor Gooch topped the total individual standings in 2023 and took home an $18m bonus, earning himself $40m in total last season.

But LIV Golf Chicago, although on last year’s calendar, will move venues with Bolingbrook Golf Club replacing Rich Harvest Farms – Bryson DeChambeau won the last time the travelling roster were in Illinois.

“The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025,” said Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale.”

Said Mayor Mary Basta: “We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club.”

Details on the 2024 Team Championship event will be announced in due course.