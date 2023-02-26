Erik ten Hag heralds new era for Manchester United after winning first trophy in Carabao Cup

Manchester United beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final to win their first trophy under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United celebrated their first silverware under manager Erik ten Hag and the end of a six-year trophy drought after beating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Midfielder Casemiro’s header and an own goal from Newcastle defender Sven Botman decided an absorbing contest at Wembley that United deserved to win.

Newcastle, seeking their first domestic cup since 1955, took the game to United early on but struggled to recover from conceding twice in 10 minutes before half-time.

“First you have to win the first one, and that is what we did today,” said Ten Hag.

“We can get a lot of inspiration from this and more confidence that we can do it. We are still at the start of restoring Manchester United to where we belong – and that is winning trophies.

“We invest at the start of the season with the staff, who have done an incredible job with the players. We are together.

“There was a real hunger and desire for trophies, because that is what Manchester United stands for.”

Ten Hag was dismissed as Erik “ten months” by some critics after a shaky start to life at Old Trafford but the former Ajax manager is having the last laugh.

Indeed, the 10-month anniversary of his appointment was marked not with dismissal but a trophy, while the team remain on course for Champions League qualification.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes said their first title since the 2017 Europa League was reward for their improvement in Ten Hag’s debut season but had now whetted his appetite.

“We have been searching for this moment, us, the fans and the club. We are all together and finally we get our trophy, I think deservedly,” he said.

“It has been an amazing period [this season] but we want and need more, it is not enough for this club. I am satisfied, because now I get my trophy, but I want more and we want more.”

Despite defeat, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has overseen his own quiet revolution but must now restore momentum in the Premier League after slipping out of the top four.

“Getting beaten in a final is never nice. Seeing fans disappointed hurts,” said Howe.

“We were fighting relegation last season. This season was an unknown for us. Players have done exceptionally well but we are not the finished article.”

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute, rising highest to meet Luke Shaw’s free kick from the left and then seeing his goal given onside after a VAR check.

They doubled their lead six minutes later when Rashford’s shot across goal deflected off Botman and over Newcastle’s third choice goalkeeper Loris Karius.

United defender Lisandro Martinez blocked a goal-bound shot as the Magpies pressed in the second half, while substitute Jacob Murphy’s effort swerved just wide.

At the other end Karius, playing his first game for two years because of Nick Pope’s suspension and the ineligibility of Martin Dubravka, made some important saves.

He denied Rashford and Aaron Wan Bissaka after swift breakaways and then kept out a shot from Fernandes when he might have squared for a team-mate.