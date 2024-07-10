What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

America’s Fastest Growing Sport Arrives In The City of London

Full-size pickleball court lands outside of St Paul’s Cathedral, giving visitors the chance to take part in the game that is taking the world by storm!

The game that has swept the US and quickly become the country’s fastest growing sport, has touched down in the City of London – Pickleball. Originally created in 1965 as a children’s playground game in America, and now the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the past 3 years, Pickleball brings together the best components of tennis, badminton and table tennis to create a unique game for people of all ages and abilities. Played on a court the same size as a badminton court, Pickleball is perhaps less intense than tennis but just as competitive, and a brilliant form of exercise. Perfect for singles or doubles matches, it is easy to learn, fun to play, and highly addictive!



It is estimated there are over 35 million players in the USA 1 and the sport is slowly gaining traction across the UK and Central Europe, with a predicted 30,000 Pickleball players in England alone 1 .

But how can you get a taste of this much-loved sport? Thanks to Cheapside Business Alliance and Central London Alliance CIC, a pop-up Pickleball court has been installed outside of the stunning St Paul’s Cathedral. Workers, residents and visitors in the City can try their hand at this addictive racket sport and experience first-hand why Pickleball has gripped the US.

Dan & Adam, UK & Europe Pickleball Ambassadors commented: “Pickleball has been an absolute breath of fresh air, it brings together communities and takes away any social boundaries between them. Pickleball welcomes with open arms all ages, backgrounds and genders, making it a sport for the people without

prejudice. It’s informal, fashionable and eclectic but most importantly an instant boost in positive headspace” Available for free taster sessions, group bookings and private hire, the court is expected to accommodate hundreds of visitors and will be a first for the City of London. Delivered as part of Sports Fest 2024 – a new sporting festival from Cheapside Business Alliance, Aldgate Connect BID, and the Central London Alliance CIC – the Pickleball court will celebrate an exciting summer of sport in London, whilst promoting health and fitness. If you want to see how the pros do it, then don’t miss the chance to watch the top British players James Chaudry, Louis Laville, Thaddea Lock and Mollie Knaggs on Thursday 11 th July, 7:15pm. Throughout July (6th–25th), the court will also host a series of events including a free family session on 13th July, giving parents and children a chance to learn the basics with a team of Pickleball coaches. There will also be a Corporate Challenge Day on 19 th July for London businesses to compete against each other in a knockout-style tournament.



