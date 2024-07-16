Paris 2024: Which events are there still tickets for at the Olympics?

With the Paris 2024 Olympics just over a week away fans are still, incredibly, able to get their hands on hundreds of tickets.

Some are for the biggest events while others are for lesser supported sports.

Here at City A.M. we have broken where the value is, and where can you get bang for your buck in comparison to the size and status of the various events at the Olympics.

1: Athletics – 100m men’s Olympics final

It’s the showpiece event of any Olympic Games, where the fastest men in the world compete for glory. The iconic Stade de France will host this year’s final with tickets for the evening session on Sunday 4 August ranging from £245 in Category C to £820 at Category A.

It’s astonishing there are tickets still available. And if you want to be in with a shot of seeing a Team GB gold in track and field, try catching Keely Hodgkinson in the 800m final on 5 August.

Tickets range from £163 in Category D to £830 in Category First.

Purple track

Football may not have come home but, incredibly, you can watch the Euro 2024 champions open their quest for gold at the home of PSG – the Parc des Prance – for just £42.

Sure they’re taking on Uzbekistan, but the beautiful game in the City of Light for slightly more than an away day ticket in the Premier League is not to be sniffed at.

Other venues across France include Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseille and Nice with Category A tickets still available for the final in Paris – though Kylian Mbappe won’t be there.

Euros heroism/heartbreak

3: Basketball – Hosts France and superstars USA

Undoubtedly one of the highlights for the home nation, France has a corking chance of winning basketball gold in Lille.

There’s no Team GB in this year’s men’s competition, but France take on Japan on 29 July and the all-star USA team, featuring the likes of LeBron James, face Australia on 4 August – both games have tickets available for between £42 and £170.

A second version of basketball, the 3×3 format, has sold out in the capital (except for hospitality packages).

Basketball taking off

4: Equestrian – Dressage

The famous raving horses of dressage will be competing at the Palace of Versailles this summer and tickets for all equestrian events have been flying as a result.

But the dancing and prancing ponies of the world compete on 3 August and there are tickets for £235. For an event that takes place over six hours, that’s great value.

Elsewhere in the equine world the show jumping is sold out besides hospitality packages.

Paris 2024 has followed in the footsteps of London 2012 in using a historical landmark to host equestrian – 12 years ago it was Greenwich.

The palace

5: Free events at Olympics

The Olympics doesn’t need to be pricey.

The opening ceremony will have some free areas for those who have not purchased tickets for the event along the Seine.

The triathlons, marathons and cycling road races, spread across the Olympic programme, offer fans the chance to see the world’s best athletes for nothing.

This option is definitely worth thinking about if you’re in and around Paris.

There are men’s and women’s events in the above sports throughout the games.