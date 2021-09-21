Rocky start to the week continues in crypto markets

ONLY EIGHT DAYS TO GO…

Crypto at a glance

The crypto market’s rocky start to the week continues this morning, with the total value falling to its lowest level in over a month at just below $1.9 trillion.

The Bitcoin price tumbled to less than $43,000 yesterday, where it’s still currently changing hands. It’s now down almost 15 per cent from weekend highs of more than $48k. Ethereum (ETH) has also dropped two per cent over the last 24 hours, though the price of ETH continues to hold above $3k.

There are some shoots of green, with Solana and Cardano both showing signs of recovery after recent heavy losses. Largely though, cryptocurrency markets still seem to be following in the steps of faltering stock markets, which also saw heavy falls yesterday during the worst session for a couple of months. European markets have opened higher this morning, but will Bitcoin follow in recovery?

Bitcoin analysts appear divided as to whether this is a result of wider market conditions or part of the cycle, with some claiming that it is the end of a recent dead cat bounce after May’s crash or a predicted blip on the way to new all-time highs.

Similar dips were seen in 2013 and 2017 in the run up to new all-time highs, and models such as those by Plan B have actually predicted similar price movements.



In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,902,858,690,180.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 20 September 2021, at a price of $42,843.80, down from $47,260.22 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $47,328.20 and the daily low was $42,598.92.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $$10,938.27. In 2019, it closed at $10,181.64.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $807.69 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.194 trillion and Facebook is $1.002 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $46,982,093,703, up from $29,620,511,565 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 49.22%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, back in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.86, down from 42.25 yesterday, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 39.25, down from 46.18. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“It seems that we will be able to bank more people in 1 month than they did with nationalizations and privatizations of traditional banks in 40 years.” El Salvador President

What they said yesterday

JUST IN — Over 1.6 million Salvadorans are now using @chivowallet #Bitcoin adoption is ramping up 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/yRvEOxB8Ye — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 20, 2021

On this day in #Bitcoin history:



2021 – $44,000

2020 – $10,900

2019 – $10,100

2018 – $6,500

2017 – $3,900

2016 – $600

2015 – $230 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 20, 2021

Odds of guessing a bank PIN: 1/10,000.



Odds of guessing a bitcoin private key: 1/10,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000. — Dan Held (@danheld) September 20, 2021

One thing #Bitcoin taught me is that goldbugs don't truly understand why gold is valuable. — Vijay Boyapati (@real_vijay) September 21, 2021

Nigerians traded $44.4m #Bitcoin in August – a new record! 🙌 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) September 20, 2021

Binance probed over suspected insider trading

Cardano Alonzo upgrade sees 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as magic monday gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

Gibraltar to host first international post pandemic crypto event

