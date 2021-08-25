Crypto AM is delighted to announce MELD as a Gold Partner

From MELD…

After all the continued efforts James Bowater has had with MELD, we are thrilled to announce our Gold Partnership with James and Crypto AM at the upcoming Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Crypto AM Awards on September 29 and 30.

Before the MELD ISPO started, Ken, James, and some of the other team members at MELD were invited to a Crypto Conference that took place in Zug. There were many well-known names from the crypto industry here and James was a major factor in breaking the ice with some of these people and getting the MELD team face-to-face with some of these big players.

What is MELD?

MELD is the first decentralised and non-custodial liquidity protocol for borrowing fiat (USD and EUR) against your crypto assets and earning yield on deposits.

At MELD Labs we are developing Blockchain and DeFi solutions that MELD the crypto (on-chain) and the fiat (off-chain) worlds. We are not maximalists. We believe crypto compliments fiat and Cardano compliments Ethereum.

Our leading product is a lending protocol where people can deposit crypto as on-chain collateral, to borrow fiat straight to their bank account. So you can keep a long position on your cryptocurrency, while still having fiat to pay your daily expenses.

Borrowers yield farm on their collateral to pay back the interest, hence the name of a self-paying loan. Borrowers and most agents in the protocol are also incentivized with MELD tokens on these actions, which can be staked to get even more MELD as a reward. This provides both insurance for the whole protocol, and yet another revenue stream to pay back the loan. The loan is also tax efficient, as there is no capital gains tax when borrowing against crypto collateral, leaving borrowers with a net positive after the loan duration!

We are also creating ADAmatic which acts as a two-way bridge to bridge your Polygon-based assets to Cardano, and back. Allowing us to provide MELDed assets, to bring mBTC, mETH, mBNB, etc to Cardano, for borrowers to stay long on those tokens, while still enjoying the efficiency of Cardano. We’re working hard to bring the best out of several worlds. To make both fiat, crypto, and all the different blockchains shine and complement each other.

Who is MELD?

We have a wonderful team at MELD that is continuously scaling. We have a dedicated operational and legal team that makes sure we make every step right. We have a passionate investor relations and marketing team that has brought many great partnerships and has been tirelessly growing the community.

At the core is an experienced team that has contributed to Cardano and the wider Haskell ecosystem in general for years. There are also world-class advisors on all fronts, whose experiences are priceless thus far. We’ve also been able to attract many great minds since announcing the project recently. For example, we’ve already gathered nearly 280m ADA delegated from the community to our ISPO.

MELD ISPO

MELD is taking a new approach towards token launches by offering the Community an Initial Stake Pool Offering (ISPO). An ISPO differs from other means for token launches by how it generates revenue. The user experience is as followed:

Purchase ADA Delegate ADA to one of MELDs Cardano Stake Pools: a) MELD (100% MELD); b) MELD (50% MELD 50% ADA) Earn MELD tokens every epoch (5 days) — locked until Dec 8 Un-delegate ADA anytime Get MELD tokens airdropped on Dec 8 to your delegation wallet

Our vision is to create an ecosystem that empowers individuals to regain financial control by providing them with the tools and services they need to manage their money on their terms. Whether that be creating a collateralized debt position (CDP) with cryptocurrency, earning an interest return for lending fiat to borrowers, or even participating in reward incentive programs, we strive to provide our users with the functions they need to manage their own financial lives.

