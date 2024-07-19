Ethereum ETF potential launch on 23 July sparks excitement

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set a timeline for the launch of Ethereum ETFs.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set a timeline for the launch of Ethereum (ETH) ETFs. The major date to note is 23rd July, when these ETFs are expected to start trading in the US. This announcement marks a significant development for both the cryptocurrency space and the broader financial markets. By establishing a concrete timeline, the SEC is finally opening the doors for a new wave of institutional and retail investments in Ethereum. This move follows the successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, which saw substantial inflows and market interest.

The latest update from the SEC indicates that fund issuers have been asked to submit their final S-1 forms by Wednesday, including all necessary fee details. This step is crucial as it ensures that all required information is available for public scrutiny. By Monday, July 22nd, issuers must request the “effectiveness” of their registration forms, which essentially activates the ETFs. If the SEC does not intervene with any unexpected issues, trading will commence on July 23rd. This structured process reflects the meticulous regulatory process involved in launching an ETF.

As we await the final S-1 filings, fees remain a hot topic. The cost of investing in these ETFs can significantly impact their attractiveness to investors. The race is heating up with asset managers like BlackRock, Fidelity, 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise, and Invesco Galaxy all submitting their final S-1 filings. The filings revealed management fees, with Grayscale setting a high fee of 2.5% for its main product but 0.25% for its Mini Ethereum Trust. BlackRock and Fidelity will charge 0.25%, while 21Shares set a fee of 0.21%. Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco Galaxy are at 0.2%, and Franklin Templeton at 0.19%. ProShares has yet to disclose its fee at the time of writing.

Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. The approval of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year brought in $16 billion in net inflows and boosted Bitcoin’s price. However, experts and investors have tempered their expectations for the Ethereum ETFs due to potential volatility and current market conditions. Still, many see significant potential for inflows and price appreciation over time. They view this as a pivotal moment for the broader crypto market.

Excitement builds as the final S-1 submission deadline draws near. If the documents meet all necessary conditions, major issuers can roll out their ETFs together. This could pave the way for other crypto ETFs, like those for Solana, for which VanEck already filed a few weeks ago. With July 23 approaching, the market will closely observe the performance of these new ETFs and their influence on cryptocurrency investments. This launch could be a pivotal moment in integrating digital assets into mainstream financial markets.