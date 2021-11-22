Market indecisive as Bitcoin continues to hold below $60k

Bitcoin fell to its lowest price in a month on Friday, with the leading cryptocurrency dropping below $56k before bouncing back to close the week at $58,730. It even managed to nudge briefly over $60k yesterday, though the recovery didn’t prevent it being one of Bitcoin’s worst-performing weeks of the year. At time of writing, Bitcoin was down 13 per cent over the past seven days.

The mood generally seems to be geared towards ‘wait and see’ at the moment, with the Fear and Greed Index that measures market sentiment currently sitting on exactly 50 out of 100 – exactly neutral. This is likely partly due to the US Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, but another important factor is the US President Joe Biden announcement for his pick to lead the Federal Reserve. The announcement is expected this week and is likely to have implications for cryptocurrency industry regulation and monetary policy.

The prices of the majority of other cryptocurrencies have also continued to drift downwards, with Ethereum also falling by more than two per cent in the last 24 hours. Crypto.com (CRO) and Avalanche (AVAX) continue to be the standout performers, with both among the rare green shoots in a sea of red. Solana is the only other major cryptocurrency up today. The overall crypto market is currently valued at about $2.57 trillion.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,569,791,125,299.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, November 21 2021, at a price of $58,730.48, down from $59,697.20 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $60,004.43 and the daily low was $60,004.43.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $17,817.09. In 2019, it closed at $8,206.15.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $1.082 trillion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.708 trillion and Tesla is $1.141 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29,267,584,920. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.47%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 50, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.14. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 41.72. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is just a better version of a store value and it’s being accepted at an accelerating pace…There are now over two hundred million people around the world that participate in the bitcoin ecosystem, and it continues to grow.” Galaxy Digital Holdings CEO Mike Novogratz

What they said yesterday

The media, it is a-changin’…

#Bitcoin is the best weapon against inflation & wealth inequality

– Forbes — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) November 20, 2021

📈

The future is now…

The President of El Salvador announced last night his intention to build "Bitcoin City" that would rely on bitcoin-backed bonds.



Cities that realize they can fund themselves without relying on overreaching taxation will be unstoppable in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/O13Mq1F8Dm — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) November 22, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

El Salvador to build Bitcoin city at base of volcano

Bitcoin’s long-awaited Taproot upgrade has arrived

Bitcoin’s long awaited Taproot upgrade just dropped on main net.

NFTs set to fund new cryptocurrency movie

El Salvador begins mining Bitcoin using volcanic energy

El Salvador, the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender, has mined over £200 worth of BTC using volcanic energy (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Bitcoin booms but Hong Kong listed crypto stocks slide in wake of China crackdown

Binance probed over suspected insider trading

Cardano Alonzo upgrade sees 100 smart contracts in first 24 hours

