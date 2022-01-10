Some light at the end of the crypto tunnel for Bitcoin?

The Bitcoin price continues to hold above the psychologically-important $40k level this morning – a level it hasn’t fallen below since September 2021. It’s been a rough start to the year in the cryptocurrency markets, but will we see a turnaround this week?

There were at least some positive signs over the weekend that the momentum could be shifting. Saturday marked the first day in 2022 that the largest cryptocurrency has closed the day higher than the day before. It also achieved a similar feat on Sunday, bringing a welcome stability after a torrid week for global financial markets. Bitcoin is currently changing hands for just below $42k – up 0.2 per cent on yesterday morning, but more than 10 per cent down on this time last week and almost 40 per cent below its all-time high of $67k.

January is historically a weaker month for Bitcoin, but an increasingly-likely interest rate rise in the US has meant so far the price performance has been weaker than usual. Global stocks last week lost almost $2 trillion in market capitalisation, with investors seemingly spooked by minutes for the US central bank that suggested interest rate increases were incoming. Friday’s US labor market report also showed that the unemployment rate had fallen to 3.9 per cent, further increasing the likelihood that the Fed will hike rates in March.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,978,270,061,030.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 9 2022, at a price of $41,911.60, up from $41,733.94 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $42,663.95 and the daily low was $41,338.16.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $38,356.44. In 2020, it closed at $8,166.55.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $794.59 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.384 trillion and Tesla is $1.031 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $21,001,790,399. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.97%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 23, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.37. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 29.88. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I have a lot of hope for Bitcoin.” Joe Rogan

Cautionary Notes

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST