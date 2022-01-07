If the first few days of 2022 are anything to go by, Bitcoin’s in for an interesting year

The week in review

With Jason Deane

So, we find ourselves at the end of the first week of 2022. If it’s any indicator of the year that lies ahead, we can be sure that we’re in for a fascinating twelve months.

Most people are currently focused on the fact that Bitcoin’s price has not been moving as many thought it would be at this stage. That’s understandable given the sheer volume of adoption, education and development that has been going on behind the scenes that seems to have been overlooked in favour of government tapering programs in the large economies.

This is ironic because the fact that centralised powers have so much influence over the movement of markets, economies and the wealth of individuals by making these decisions is exactly why many of us choose to invest in Bitcoin – both in time and understanding – in the first place. Go figure!

Bitcoin’s continued flailing has brought much joy to Peter Schiff this week who, as usual, has been continuing to forecast that Bitcoin will go to zero as he has done for the last decade. The fact that he has consistently been wrong over the same period doesn’t seem to faze him at all and the tweets have come thick and fast over the last few days. Of course, there’s a further irony here because his beloved gold has also continued to significantly underperform in what many would argue are perfect conditions for the precious metal to flourish. We are in strange times.

Meanwhile, the unrest in Kazakhstan led to the internet itself being switched off by the government, effectively removing the contribution made to the global hashrate from the miners in that country – now one of the world’s top contributing regions. The impact was entirely irrelevant for the Bitcoin network as it continued to operate perfectly, proving, yet again, just how robust the system really is.

All this was happening just as Bitcoin turned 13 earlier this week, entering that awkward period between childhood and adulthood.

And in many ways that feels like exactly the right age for where we are today – now too old to be considered cute, but still too young to be taken really seriously by the most of the biggest boys in the school. At least for now.

But make no mistake – one day you’ll wake up and Bitcoin will be the adult in the room.

They grow up so fast don’t they?

Have a great weekend!

JD

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,981,143,883,004, down from $2,057,140,501,475 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 6 2022, at a price of $43,160.93, down from $43,569.00 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $43,748.72 and the daily low was $42,645.54.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $39,371.04. In 2020, it closed at $8,163.69.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $11.37 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.37 trillion and Tesla is $1.069 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $33,229,598,043, down from $42,155,048,040 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 41.91%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 18, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.17. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 27.74. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“The best time to buy is when things go down.” New York Mayor Eric Adams

What they said yesterday

Saylor saying it how it is…

Gains aren't real until converted into #bitcoin. Losses aren't final until you sell that #bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) January 6, 2022

Stay calm…

I'm bearish on stocks, fixed income and real estate



I'm bullish on bitcoin, privacy tokens and a small number of other cryptos



Stay out of debt, stay liquid — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) January 7, 2022

👏

The biggest risk related to investing in #Bitcoin is not investing. — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 6, 2022

