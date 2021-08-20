Gibraltar to host first international post-pandemic crypto event

More than 300 international crypto enthusiasts and investors will gather in Gibraltar this October.

Gibraltar-based event specialist Kazbaa has announced that Crypto Gibraltar will take place from Friday October 8 to Saturday October 9 2021 in Ocean Village, Gibraltar.

The event will bring 300 crypto enthusiasts and investors to the territory for the first time since the pandemic began. Crypto Gibraltar will include parties, networking and conference sessions throughout the weekend.

“Gibraltar is now firmly established as one of the leading crypto centres in the world,” said Kazbaa CEO Pete Burgess.

“Gibraltar established the world’s first DLT regulatory framework in 2017, and issued the first full crypto banking license just weeks ago, so it is ideally placed to lead the next stage of crypto development.”

Range of crypto organisations

A broad range of leading crypto organisations will be represented at the event, along with expert speakers, investors and enthusiasts.

Crypto Gibraltar is the first major in-person event to take place in Gibraltar since the beginning of the pandemic, so safety and protection is a major consideration in planning and delivery .

“Gibraltar has been at the forefront of COVID protection,” added Mr Burgess.

“It is the most vaccinated country in the world with over 95 percent of its population over 16 years of age fully vaccinated.

“As a result, Gibraltar is on the UK Government’s green list, meaning anyone can travel from the UK to Gibraltar and back without having to quarantine. We’ll be applying all necessary and sensible precautions.

“There will be plenty of outdoor options as well as indoor, and the opportunity to mix with friends and connections for the first time in a very long time.”

For more information contact pete@kazbaa.com or info@cryptogib.gi. You can check out the details of the event on www.cryptogib.gi

The main event sponsor is Damex (www.damex.io) – a new payment app that rewards you for keeping active.

Kazbaa is an events and marketing company operating a portfolio of international technology events. Events include The Gibraltar International FinTech Forum (Gibfin London), GibTech, and Crypto Gibraltar. Kazbaa is also the organiser of the TriTech Community.