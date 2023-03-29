Crypto AM Spring Awakening: Announcing Damex as a headline partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce digital asset group Damex as a Headline Partner for the Crypto AM Spring Awakening event at Mansion House in the City of London tomorrow.

Damex.io is a digital asset group of companies operating since 2017 and trading more than $2bn annually through its OTC desk.

Helping more than 700 clients resolve their digital asset and payment needs through its various permissions as broker/dealer and custodian, Damex and its group have been providing regulated services virtually since inception.

Damex is authorised as a DLT provider in Gibraltar, registered as a VASP in various jurisdictions and holding EMI agency and distributor registrations in the United Kingdom with the FCA and the European Union.

Damex is currently launching two new offerings, the Damex App (the “App”) (currently available in the UK and EEA) and the highly anticipated Damex ($DAMEX) Token – with the first IEO scheduled for April 2023.

Damex aims to give back to its communities by supporting individuals and encouraging them to adopt a healthier lifestyle, educating users about cryptocurrency, and promoting sustainability through encouraging physical activity and offering financial incentives.

Some key features of the Damex App:

Fiat (IBANs) and crypto wallets;

Damex Debit Card Program;

Gamification (Step and NFT);

Allows users to exchange fiat and cryptocurrencies, pay using crypto and fiat.

Damex token key features:

In-app utility token (the Damex Token)

Can be staked to earn rewards

Welcoming Damex as a headline partner, Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large James Bowater, expressed his delight at bringing the company into the Crypto AM community.

“Having had the privilege to watch Damex come to life over the last few years under the terrific leadership of my friend Sam Buxton, I’m delighted to announce them as one of our Headline Partners for what is shaping up to be an extremely fine Spring Awakening event,” he said.

Philip Vasquez

Philip Vasquez is the co-founder and Chief Legal Officer of Damex.io, and is responsible for all legal and regulatory matters in the business since its incorporation in 2017. Philip is a qualified barrister who has helped Damex obtain its prestigious DLT licence in Gibraltar as one of only 14 firms of leading global players. Damex.io is now also registered as a VASP in various jurisdictions, a registered EMI distributor/agent in the UK, the EU and Gibraltar.

Currently Philip is leading on Damex’s further regulatory registrations and authorisations in Europe and the Americas. He also is responsible for structuring the firm’s commercial transactions, acquisitions, token sales, private fund Bloq Capital and professional basketball league, the Damex Pro League.

He is also frequently involved in leading industry initiatives and community projects having written two books, including on Third Party Litigation Funding. He is currently an executive member of Gibraltar’s DLT group GANT and has held other industry positions such as the FSB and various start-up community meetups.