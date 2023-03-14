Announcing Fineqia as a headline partner of the Crypto AM Spring Awakening

Digital assets platform Fineqia has been named as a headline partner for the highly-anticipated Crypto AM Spring Awakening.

The event – the first of Crypto AM’s series of prominent gatherings across 2023 – will be held at The Mansion House, official residence of the Lord Mayor London, on Thursday March 30.

The theme of the Spring Awakening will be the ‘State of the Union of Crypto in the UK’, and includes in a prestigious three-course networking lunch in the magnificent surroundings of the historic Egyptian Hall.

Fineqia’s CEO – Bundeep Singh Rangar – will be the speaker of the day’s finale panel entitled ‘Digital access should be a fundamental right – especially in the UK‘, while his colleague Mike Coletta will be a panellist in the ‘Digital custody: What impact will the SEC have on the global custody world?‘ mid-morning session.

“Fineqia International is delighted to announce its partnership with Crypto A.M. – the esteemed voice of the digital asset industry worldwide – and sponsor its Spring Awakening conference during this time of unprecedented change,” Bundeep said.

“As the blockchain industry ventures beyond its comfort zone to overcome new challenges, our partnership aims to foster its evolving maturity and growth.”

A series of keynote speeches and talks are lined up throughout the day, including ‘Digital Pound/CBDCs’, ‘Government Policy and Regulations’, ‘Appetite for the digitisation of real-world assets’, ‘Legal and Cybercrime’, ‘Impact of the SEC’, and ‘The Digital Divide’.

Hosting the Spring Awakening will be James Bowater – Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large – who believes the current mood of the crypto world presents a vital opportunity for the UK.

“With what we’re seeing going on in the US at the minute, it would appear the industry could well and truly shoot itself in the foot if things continue the way they are with the SEC on such a rampage,” James said.

“It’s time for London to seize the moment and, as Crypto AM approaches its fifth birthday, relentlessly banging the drum for joined-up thinking from the FCA and the Bank of England, we’re at the crucial point where we can confirm our status as the number one destination for this industry.

“It therefore gives me great pleasure to announce that Fineqia are not only a Headline Partner for this important event but will also take an active roll by taking part in the conversation in two of the days panels.”

Tickets for the event, priced £120, can be purchased by visiting www.cityam.com/crypto-spring-awakening. Only 100 places will be made available.

Partnership packages are also available for both headline and general partners. To discuss partnership opportunities, contact james.bowater@cityam.com.

Three further exclusive networking events and opportunities to rub shoulders with some of the UK’s leading lights in the digital world have also been planned.

These include ‘The Fifth Crypto AM Birthday Party and Summer Unlocking’ on June 21, the fourth ‘Crypto AM Summit and Awards’ from September 26 to 28, and the ‘Crypto AM Christmas Party’ on December 13.

About Fineqia…

Fineqia (https://www.fineqia.com/) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3.0, the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia’s portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenisation, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.