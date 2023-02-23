Connecting the community with the Crypto AM Spring Awakening

The date and venue of the much-anticipated Crypto AM Spring Awakening has been announced.

The event – the first of Crypto AM’s series of prominent gatherings across 2023 – will be held at The Mansion House, official residence of the Lord Mayor London, on Thursday March 30.

The theme of the Spring Awakening will be the ‘State of the Union of Crypto in the UK’, culminating in a prestigious three-course networking lunch in the magnificent surroundings of the historic Egyptian Hall.

A series of keynote speeches and talks are lined up, including ‘Digital Pound/CBDCs’, ‘Government Policy and Regulations’, ‘Appetite for the digitisation of real-world assets’, ‘Legal and Cybercrime’, ‘Impact of the SEC on the global custody world’, and ‘The Digital Divide’.

Hosting the Spring Awakening will be James Bowater – Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large – who believes the current mood of the crypto world presents a vital opportunity for the UK.

“With what we’re seeing going on in the US at the minute, it would appear the industry could well and truly shoot itself in the foot if things continue the way they are with the SEC on such a rampage,” James said.

“It’s time for London to seize the moment and, as Crypto AM approaches its fifth birthday, relentlessly banging the drum for joined-up thinking from the FCA and the Bank of England, we’re at the crucial point where we can confirm our status as the number one destination for this industry.

“We’re inviting friends and colleagues – leaders in the industry – to tip their names into the hat to attend and engage in this discussion at our exclusive gathering.

“This is a carpe diem moment for the UK. Against the backdrop of Singapore, Dubai and the US as a whole, London really now needs to seize the day.”

Tickets for the event, priced £120, can be purchased by visiting www.cityam.com/crypto-spring-awakening. Only 100 places will be made available.

Partnership packages are also available for both headline and general partners. To discuss partnership opportunities, contact james.bowater@cityam.com.

Three further exclusive networking events and opportunities to rub shoulders with some of the UK’s leading lights in the digital world have also been planned.

These include ‘The Fifth Crypto AM Birthday Party and Summer Unlocking’ on June 21, the fourth ‘Crypto AM Summit and Awards’ from September 26 to 28, and the ‘Crypto AM Christmas Party’ on December 13.