Bitcoin gets a spring in its step again as US looks to tame inflation

There’s a bit more pep in the crypto markets this morning, with the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation trading at about $39,600 at time of writing, up around two per cent over the past 24 hours. Ether, the second-largest crypto by market cap, is changing hands for just $2,930, a three per cent gain.

The uptick breaks a general downward drift over recent weeks and follows the US central bank’s long-awaited half-point interest rate hike – the biggest interest rate rise in 22 years as it looks to tame soaring inflation. The move appears to have at least brought some certainty for investors, even if there’s little clarity where the economy is going next.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.792 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 4 2022, at a price of $39,698.37. The daily high yesterday was $39,902.95 and the daily low was $37,732.06.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $751.78 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.009 trillion and Tesla is $986.92 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35.622 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 35.06%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 27, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.24. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 50.95. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Decentralized and private payments are a necessary innovation for a digital future where we retain our civil liberties and personal freedoms.” Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation

What they said yesterday

Can’t stop this…

BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE: Our key takeaway from #Bitcoin 2022 in Miami is that what's happening to advance money and finance into the 21st century is unstoppable. — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 4, 2022

Facts…

"The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust." -Satoshi Nakamoto#Bitcoin — Alexandre Lores 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇨🇺 (@alexandre_lores) May 5, 2022

Sounds like a plan…

My 6 year old daughter gets her allowance in #Bitcoin. Her plan is to retire by 16. — Shane Ganix (@ShaneGanix) May 4, 2022

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST