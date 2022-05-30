Crypto markets pick up as China eases lockdowns

Bitcoin yesterday extended its streak of declining weekly returns to a record nine weeks, with the price of the largest cryptocurrency closing the week at just above the $29k mark. Previously, Bitcoin had never gone through more than six weeks in a row without a positive return.

However, in contrast to recent weekly closes, Bitcoin at least managed to limit the downside and reverse course immediately. It’s currently changing hands for $30,600 – up 5 per cent over the past 24 hours. Can Bitcoin avoid 10 weeks of red?

Elsewhere, Ethereum and other major cryptocurrencies are also enjoying a strong start to the week. The price of Ethereum is currently $1900, up 6.6 per cent, while Uniswap and Chainlink have both seen gains of more than 10 per cent since this time yesterday.

Financial markets generally seem to be rallying across the board this morning, carrying over from the end of last week, with analysts crediting much of the improved performance with China’s move to ease the severe lockdown restrictions in both Beijing and Shanghai that had been weighing heavy on the economy. Can the world’s so-called growth engine get back on track and start powering markets back to positive performance?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the Markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/research

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.273 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, May 29 2022, at a price of $29,445.96. The daily high yesterday was $29,498.01 and the daily low was $28,841.11.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $584.14 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.832 trillion and Tesla is $786.98 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $26.654 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.88%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 10, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 46.35. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 45.76. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin will be the ‘reserve currency’ of the world”

– Kevin O’Leary, Entrepreneur

What they said yesterday

Building a decentralised future brick by brick

JUST IN: World’s first residential building to mine #bitcoin will launch in Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/UGwTyipHyi — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 29, 2022

The financial awakening continues

JPMorgan in 2017: "#Bitcoin is a fraud that will eventually blow up"



JPMorgan yesterday: "#Bitcoin is now our preferred alternative asset"



How the tables have turned 🙃 — Dan Held (@danheld) May 29, 2022

Bitcoin = inner peace

Peace of mind begins with a piece of #Bitcoin. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) May 28, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Walmart confirms it is not partnering with Litecoin

Morgan Stanley to launch new research team led by Sheena Shah

Michael Saylor buys up another 5,050 Bitcoin for MicroStrategy

Bitcoin can now be purchased using the Post Office app

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST