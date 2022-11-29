Crypto AM Awards: And the winners are…

James Bowater makes his opening speech

Some of the finest people and businesses in cryptocurrency and blockchain were honoured at the Crypto AM Summit and Awards 2022.

In all, 20 categories spanning every aspect of the industry were handed out during the glittering event at the Royal Leonardo St Paul’s.

The ceremony was the climax to a two-day summit of outstanding speakers and panels, as well as world-class networking.

Hosted by Crypto AM’s editor-at-large James Bowater, it was the third annual Crypto AM Summit and Awards – and the second to be staged at the Royal Leonardo.

“Organising this event by remote control was never going to be easy. However, the team at home base all really stepped up to make this event our best-ever,” said globetrotting James.

“I am extremely excited to be thinking positively rather than negatively about 2023, and as such we will be leading the way with our Spring Awakening event in March, celebrating out fifth birthday in June, and bringing our Summit and Awards back to the tail-end of September, which we will once again do in the great city of London.

“Thank you once again to all of our partners, without whom none of this would have been possible, and deep-felt congratulations to all of our winners.”

The judges – Stefania Barbaglio, Rob Gaskell, Gocke Gizer, Dr Jane Thomason, Amelie Arras, Alissa Ostrove, Lawrence Wintermeyer, On Yavin, Dotun Rominiyi and Darren Rebeiro – were all charged with the extremely difficult task of choosing a winner from very strong candidate fields.

After weeks of deliberation, winners were eventually selected…

INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR with Minima – Winner: Jonny Fry. Runners-up: Jannah Patchay and Peter McCormack.

START-UP OF THE YEAR with World Mobile – Winner: Zebu Digital. Runners-up: Swash and Digital Pound Foundation.

DIGITAL ASSET EXCHANGE OF THE YEAR with Coinweb – Winner: Gemini. Runners-up: LMAX Digital and Coinpass.

ACCELERATOR OR VC OF THE YEAR with FMFW – Winner: Fabric Ventures. Runners-up: Outlier Ventures and LeadBlock Partners.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO EDUCATION with Luno – Winner: CryptoCompare. Runners-up: UK Cryptoasset Business Council and Digital Pound Foundation.

REGULATION & COMPLIANCE AWARD with Binance Academy – Winner: Innovate Finance. Runners-up: Gunnercooke LLP and GMEX.

BEST DEVELOPMENT IN FINTECH with Sardine – Winner: GMEX. Runners-up: Block and Revolut.

ENTERPRISE BLOCKCHAIN OF THE YEAR with CMS Law – Winner: R3. Runners-up Hedera and Onyx by JPMorgan.

INDUSTRY PERSONALITY OF 2022 with Archax – Winner: Nicole Sandler, Barclays. Runners-up: David Carlisle, Elliptic; Helen Disney, The Realization Group.

MOST INNOVATIVE NFT PROJECT 2022 with Cudos – Winner: SuperRare. Runners-up: Cornucopias and Niftyz.

BEST APPLICATION OF ESG 2022 with Cardano Foundation – Winner: Zumo. Runners-up: Aniseed, Rebalance Earth.

METAVERSE PROJECT OF THE YEAR with Tingo – Winner: The Sandbox. Runners-up: Pavia and VOMA Labs.

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO DEFI with Jade City – Winner: Swarm. Runners-up: Coinbase and Aave.

BEST STAKING PRODUCT 2022 with City of London Corporation – Winner: Figment. Runners-up: Coinbase and Blockdaemon.

PAYMENT SERVICES PROVIDER with Drunken Monkey Members Club – Winner: WorldPay. Runners-up: BCB Group and Checkout.com.

MOST NOTABLE CAMPAIGN OF 2022 with Clay Nation – Winner: State Street Digital. Runners-up: OneOf NFT, Aniseed.

MOST INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN IN BLOCKCHAIN with Astraea – Winner: Loretta Joseph. Runners-up: Jillian Godsil and Nikita Sachdev.

INSTITUTIONAL CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR 2022 with Matrixport – Winner: Coinbase. Runners-up: Copper and SIX Digital Exchange.

OUTSTANDING INDUSTRY CONTRIBUTION with City AM – Winner: Chainalysis. Runners-up: Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets.

DIGITAL ASSET CUSTODIAN OF THE YEAR – Winner: Copper. Runners-up: Gemini and Komainu.