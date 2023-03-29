Crypto AM Spring Awakening: Announcing MELD as a General Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce MELD as a General Partner for the Crypto AM Spring Awakening event at Mansion House in the City of London tomorrow.

MELD is the banking stack for DeFi that provides a suite of financial services for retail and business customers. The goal of MELD is to make it easy for users to move fluidly between digital assets and fiat, in a simple and efficient manner.

MELD is designed as a Web3-friendly neo bank that offers traditional banking services, such as checking accounts and debit cards, as well as DeFi services, including lending, borrowing, and staking. MELD is built on the Cardano blockchain using smart contracts and is governed by the MELD Foundation.

The team at MELD is dedicated to building a decentralised, ethical, and cross-chain liquidity protocol that is community-driven, highly profitable, and intuitive to use. MELD is joining the biggest evolution of money in human history by offering a comprehensive set of essential tools to securely put fiat and cryptocurrency to work for you. With MELD, users can unlock the value of their assets through lending, borrowing, trading, and generating various types of yield.

Corporate accounts will be available in the near future, making it even easier for businesses to access MELD’s suite of financial services. MELD is dedicated to providing the best user experience possible and will continue to innovate and evolve its products and services to meet the changing needs of its customers.

Welcoming MELD as a general partner to the Spring Awakening event, Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large James Bowater said: “Like many companies in full start up mode MELD, for whom I’m a senior strategic advisor and equity holder, have been hunkered down in full dev mode throughout this bleak crypto winter so I am delighted that they have chosen to partner up with Crypto AM for the Spring Awakening.”