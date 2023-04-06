Spring Awakening event created a legacy that will form a crypto manifesto for the UK

Learnings from the Crypto AM Spring Awakening event have contributed massively to the beginning of a manifesto that will shape the future of crypto in the UK.

The event, hailed a resounding success by industry leaders and guests who attended the event at Mansion House, provided many of the moving parts which will formulate a published document outlining the roadmap towards cementing the UK’s place as a global hub for crypto and blockchain, according to Crypto AM founder James Bowater.

Lunch in the Egyptian Hall

More than a hundred people gathered for an exclusive day of panels, discussion and a lavish lunch in the sumptuous setting of the Egyptian Hall.

Sir William Russell

The event was opened by former Mayor of the City of London Sir William Russell and Lord Holmes of Richmond who both spoke passionately about how London can seize an opportunity to be the world leader in a digital future.

“Crypto AM is coming up to celebrating its fifth birthday, and in those five years we have always been doing our utmost to educate and collaborate with traditional finance,” said James Bowater.

“At the Crypto AM Spring Awakening, held last week in Mansion House, we asked the question can traditional finance and decentralised finance co-exist? We firmly believe the answer is ‘yes’, but that we’re not there yet and as such we need to get to work and work hard towards this goal.

Lord Holmes

“I want to echo specifically Lord Holmes’ mantra that ‘we can do this’.”

The Crypto AM Insider explained how London is the home of common law – a historic powerhouse of finance and fintech leader of the world – and possessed all the necessary tools and component pieces to be the industry’s epicentre.

“Furthermore, for the last five years I have been, along with my dear friend Loretta Joseph, espousing the concept of harnessing the power of the Commonwealth to establish in effect a Trade Bloc Digital Currency (TBDC) dubbed the Commonwealth Coin,” he added.

“The Commonwealth is made up of 56 nation states, home to more than two and a half billion people with a combined GDP of $13.1 trillion (2021) and estimated to grow to $19.5trillion by 2027 and, most important, all sharing legal roots in English Law.”

The Crypto AM chief then stressed that all the learnings from the Spring Awakening would be compiled into a published manifesto on how London and the UK can achieve that goal.

Dr Lisa Cameron

“This all represents an opportunity to create a collaborative environment for everyone to work together from a regulatory and innovation point of view,” he said.

“We need to have a new, definitive, fit-for-purpose representation of the industry and how we, therefore, deal with government and traditional finance.

“This is our moment to lead and set the global benchmark.

“We can do this!

“And do this we must!’”

Phillip Vasquez of Damex speaking at the event

Many of the ideas and findings will be further discussed at the next event in the Crypto AM calendar – the ‘SOLSTICE Unlocking Summer and 5th Birthday Party’ at the Boisdale in Canary Wharf on Wednesday June 21.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.