Crypto AM Council launched to support the digital asset industry

Crypto AM has launched its Crypto AM Council – a committee and advisory board made up of industry leaders who have been shaping the world of digital assets for several years.

The voluntary body, chaired by Crypto AM founder and editor-at-large James Bowater, will be a permanent honorary council supported by an ‘Advisory Board’ made up of five key individuals currently helping to shape the ever-evolving landscape of a digital Britain.

The other members of the Advisory Board will be Lord Holmes of Richmond MBE, Dr Lisa Cameron MP, The Honourable Albert Isola, Professor Sarah Green, and James Ramsden KC.

The rest of the Council will be made up of fifteen Crypto AM Community Partners ensuring the broadest possible industry representation whilst limiting the overall Council body to twenty-one.

The Council will convene quarterly in person, interspersed with ad-hoc virtual meetings as and when required.

It has been designed to play a vital role in shaping not just the future of digital assets, but also the financial future of the United Kingdom and beyond.

Every seat at the table will be occupied by a valued and respected member of the nation’s crypto community, each charged with advancing the industry with enthusiasm and vigour for the good of the wider crypto community.

Launching the council, James Bowater explained that one of the most rewarding things he’d experienced with Crypto AM had been interacting with the community.

James Bowater

“Five years ago in the corridors of traditional finance AI, blockchain, crypto, Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and tokenisation were all pretty alien topics,” he said.

“Who’d have thought we would need to add DeFi, Digital & Real World Assets, Metaverse and Web3 to the lexicon.

“It just goes to show the sheer pace of technological advancement combined with the unfathomable transfer of wealth for years to come have been breath-taking and yet many say we are still at the very beginning – a full fifteen years post the publication of the Bitcoin whitepaper.

“The Crypto AM Community is so strong now that it seemed fitting to open the door to help shape the next five years, but to do that advice is always needed and welcome. I’m therefore delighted to announce the formation of the Crypto AM Council seeded with its very own advisory board, people I trust and respect and who without exception immediately said yes to my call.”

Lord Holmes of Richmond…

“The digital asset industry is at a crossroads. As we take our next steps towards the future of finance, not least with regards to recent Government announcements on the UKs regulatory framework for crypto, we must move with care and responsibility. I’m delighted to work alongside my fellow members of the Crypto AM Council to ask the questions, consider the challenges and, ultimately, embrace the opportunity to make the UK a global leader for the future of finance.”

Dr Lisa Cameron…

“The paths of the digital asset industry and the United Kingdom are converging ever closer and, when those paths do cross, this great global financial hub must be ready to take important steps and decisions that will lead not only us, but also the rest of the world, into a new era of finance and technology. The forming of the Crypto AM Council sends a clear and robust message that we are ready to advise and guide those in power, and connect with such an important industry – one that can reach around the world.”

Albert Isola…

“I am delighted to have been invited to join the Advisory Board of the Crypto AM Council, which has been launched to support the continued development of the UK’s growing digital asset industry. It will be a privilege to work alongside such eminent contributors to this sector with James Bowater who has been a huge supporter of this sector from its inception. I very much look forward to working with this group and sharing my thoughts on the important role of regulation in the digital asset world.”

Prof Sarah Green…

“I am very excited to be part of the Crypto AM Council – we need to achieve great things and we will. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had our own Marvel franchise in a year or two.”

James Ramsden KC…