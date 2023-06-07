GBBC Digital Finance (GDF) announced as a headline partner for Crypto AM SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party

Crypto AM is delighted to announce that GBBC Digital Finance (GDF) – a global non-profit members association advocating and accelerating the adoption of best practices for digital assets globally – has been confirmed as a Headline Partner for the upcoming Crypto AM SOLSTICE: Unlocking Summer and Fifth Birthday Party being held at the Boisdale of Canary Wharf on June 21.

GDF drives the creation of global best practice and sound governance policies, enabling the crypto asset market to thrive through establishing codes of conduct for the sector.

The event brings together some of the brightest and best-known figures in the world of crypto, blockchain, AI and digital assets for a day of discussion panels and networking.

The day then makes way for a late-night party with more special guests and further networking in relaxing surroundings as we celebrate Crypto AM’s fifth anniversary.

Topics, speakers, moderators and panellists have all been hand-picked to ensure the sharpest debate and deepest insight is at the top of the agenda.

