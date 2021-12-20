Omicron uncertainty continues to spook cryptocurrency markets

It was a quiet weekend in the crypto markets, with the US Federal Reserve’s long-awaited decision on pandemic stimulus efforts bringing a degree of certainty that’s been lacking lately and apparently settling hotter heads.

Bitcoin is down slightly today, falling almost two per cent over the past 24 hours to just above the $46k mark. The leading cryptocurrency has dropped in value by about five per cent in the last week.

Last weeks’ announcement by the Fed hasn’t ended the uncertainty though, with tighter restrictions increasingly looking likely as governments try to dull the impact of the Omicron Covid variant. The FTSE 100, a share index of the 100 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, is set for a 1.9 per cent decline on opening, while Germany’s Dax benchmark index and France’s Cac 40 are looking at drops of around 2.4 per cent.

It’s worse news down the rankings, with other major cryptocurrencies seeing more significant price drops. Ethereum is down by three per cent since yesterday morning to around $3,800. The overall crypto market is down by about one per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at $2.15 trillion.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,167,566,273,160.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 19 2021, at a price of $46,707.01, down from $46,848.78 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $48,089.66 and the daily low was $46,502.95.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $23,477.30. In 2019, it closed at $7,218.82.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $880.81 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.449 trillion and Tesla is $936.54 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$27,707,170,491. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.49%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 25, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.69. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 36.90. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I am a huge believer in this technology.” Former SEC chair, Jay Clayton, on Bitcoin & crypto

What they said yesterday

For a little perspective…

It’s everything…

When you go down the #Bitcoin rabbit hole you have to learn about:



– Economics/Money

– Game theory

– Politics/Law

– Trading and investing

– Open-source software

– Computer science

– Digital/physical security



Bitcoin is the greatest teacher to ever exist. — Dan Held (@danheld) December 19, 2021

All part of the process…

