Don’t fret about stagnant Bitcoin – at least it’s not fiat!

It does seem, once again, that I find myself writing about crypto markets using terms like “lack of direction” and “lacklustre” – especially where Bitcoin is concerned. We still find ourselves stubbornly in the same range, even a little lower than of late, which totally belies some of the incredible activity that is going on behind the scenes.

Since I’ve written about this previously there’s no need to talk about it again, but what is perhaps more surprising is that while all of this positive development is going on, the macroeconomic situation is getting much worse far more quickly than perhaps even the most ardent Bitcoiners may have expected.

In the last few weeks alone we have seen real evidence of just how much pressure our global fiat currency system is now under.

First, there is the constant devaluation. The US has now reached 6.2 per cent inflation with the UK at 5.1 per cent. The Eurozone as a whole fared a little better at “only” 4.9 per cent, but even within this group there were a few notable outliers – Germany at six per cent, Belgium at 7.1 per cent, and Lithuania at nine per cent. Turkey, of course, is currently sitting at more than 20 per cent and normal life has long since vanished for the people who live there.

How quickly we have got used to normalising these enormous numbers and how little most of us really understand what that means. The bottom line is that, if you didn’t get a 5.1 per cent pay rise this year, you’re going backwards in your ability to spend and save.

Meanwhile, in what has become a comical and utterly meaningless process, the US approved raising the debt ceiling by another $2.5 TRILLION to an impossible-to-repay $31.4 trillion to avoid defaulting on its debt. In other words, paying a Visa bill with a Mastercard – something most of us would consider as not really solving the problem.

Here in the UK, The bank of England raised its rates for the first time in 20 months to 0.25 per cent in a rather futile attempt to try and stem the continuing devaluation via growing inflation that it expects, incidentally, to hit “over six per cent” next year.

What a mess. We are very much in uncharted territory and the risks of holding fiat are growing daily. Whatever happens from here, the financial landscape is going to be very different in the next few years.

But my point is this: next time you feel a little a little frustrated that Bitcoin is staying the same range for a few weeks, just remember it could be worse… you could have your money in fiat losing value by the minute

And that’s guaranteed.

Have a great weekend!

JD

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,184,245,402,905, down from $2,254,364,650,064 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, December 16 2021, at a price of $47,665.43, down from $48,896.72 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $49,425.57 and the daily low was $47,529.88.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $22,805.16. In 2019, it closed at $6,640.52.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $887.68 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.49 trillion and Tesla is $930.86 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was

$27,532,279,094, down from $36,312,534,194 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 57.78%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 23, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 40.87. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 36.20. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin is the younger generation’s gold.” Billionaire Ray Dalio

What they said yesterday

