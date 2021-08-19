The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit is delighted to announce Luno as Platinum Partner

A message from Luno

Luno has now been up and running in the UK for just over a year. In that time, we’ve become closely involved with Crypto AM and its founder, James Bowater’s work promoting the space.

We’ve seen first hand the impact it’s having in the UK – how it’s helping to shape attitudes and educate the mass market to invest in cryptocurrency responsibly.

This is a shared objective that’s also at the heart of what we do, which is why we’re so thrilled to be the platinum partner at the upcoming Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Crypto AM Awards on September 29 and 30.

Global problems

Luno was originally founded in South Africa back in 2013. We’ve gone on to build a major presence in countries across the world. As we’ve entered new markets, often in emerging economies, we’ve seen first hand the myriad inefficiencies of the financial system in its current form.

We’ve also seen and experienced how the people in these countries are using cryptocurrencies to solve everyday problems already, and their hopes for what it can do in the future to help build a new and better system.

This is why we made it our goal to build a platform that made cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum accessible to everyone – whoever and wherever you are. It’s now been eight years and today, more than eight million customers across 40 countries have come through Luno’s doors.

We can’t wait to see what other major players operating in the space are doing in the UK, and how they’re using blockchain, cryptocurrencies and DeFi to solve problems and contribute to this thriving ecosystem and ultimately, a better, fairer financial system that works for everyone.

Sam Kopelman, country manager for the UK, explained: “Crypto AM is at the heart of the UK’s crypto ecosystem and, with its partner City AM newspaper, is in a prime position to reach the financial sector and influence the future of finance in the UK.

“Luno wants to upgrade one billion people to a better financial system in the next decade and we want to do this in partnership with forward-thinking inclusive publications like City AM, providing a gateway for the mainstream to engage with crypto for the first time.

“We look forward to seeing you all there!”

Who we are

Luno’s easy-to-use app is built with simplicity and accessibility in mind. It has everything you need to benefit fully from this new financial system.

With Instant Buy, you can get crypto quickly using your local currency. To store your crypto, a Luno wallet provides the strongest-possible security by ensuring that 95 per cent of crypto is stored in “deep freeze” multi-signature wallets and protected by multiple encryption layers.

You can even earn interest on your Bitcoin with a BTC Savings wallet, which pays up to four per cent interest per annum on your holdings. All features are available on Luno’s mobile app for iOS and Android, and on desktop.

We’re now headquartered in London and have a team of more than 500 technology and finance experts spread across the world. This includes regional hubs in Singapore, Cape Town, Sydney and more.

Luno is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which was recently listed on TIME’s list of top 100 influential companies.

Luno works with regulators in all the markets in which it operates and supports progressive regulation of the cryptocurrency industry.

Luno has implemented robust AML/CFT measures, which include a mandatory, tiered approach to KYC, registration with local financial intelligence authorities, and the reporting of suspicious activity and transactions.