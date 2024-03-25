Building Blocks: the future is multichain

In the rapidly changing world of blockchain, the future appears to be multichain. But what does it mean to be multichain, and why is it crucial for the growth and adoption of decentralized technology? Let’s dive into the topic of interoperability and explore the solutions that are shaping the blockchain industry.

Every week Blockchain Sensei will be walking you through the basics of blockchain technology. Consider this your crash course in all things web3!

In the rapidly changing world of blockchain, the future appears to be multichain. But what does it mean to be multichain, and why is it crucial for the growth and adoption of decentralized technology? Let’s dive into the topic of interoperability and explore the solutions that are shaping the blockchain industry.

Interoperability: The Key to Blockchain Success

Interoperability, in essence, refers to the ability of different systems to work together seamlessly. Just as you can upload and view content on YouTube across various devices like Android, Apple, desktop, laptop, or tablet, interoperability in blockchain enables different networks to communicate and exchange data effortlessly. Imagine a world where sending emails or pictures was limited by the hardware or software you were using – that’s the current state of the fragmented blockchain ecosystem.

Layer 0: The Foundation of Interoperability

To address this issue, software solutions known as Layer 0 have emerged. These solutions serve as the foundation for interoperability, allowing the 27,000+ existing blockchains to connect and work together. Early solutions like Wormhole have already bridged over $40 billion across 30 different blockchains, enabling data to flow between opposing Layer 1 infrastructures such as Solana and Ethereum.

Neon EVM: Bridging the Gap

Another notable solution is Neon EVM, which allows developers who code using Ethereum’s native coding language, Solidity, to deploy projects on Solana. This is akin to an apple tree from the USA being able to grow and have its roots in the UK. However, true interoperability requires more than just cloning or cutting and pasting data from one blockchain to another – it requires data to exist in an “everything, everywhere, all at once” state.

Polkadot: Pioneering Parachain Architecture

One of the leaders in interoperability is Polkadot, created by Gavin Wood, a former member of the Ethereum development team alongside Vitalik Buterin. Polkadot features a unique architecture called parachains, which enables multiple transactions to be processed simultaneously. Each parachain can be designed for a specific use case, with its own features, governance model, and token economics. Major players like Deutsche Telekom and Microsoft have shown interest in Polkadot, with the latter collaborating to create tools for easier blockchain application development and deployment.

Cosmos: The Hub and Spoke Ecosystem

Another prominent player in the interoperability space is Cosmos, with its hub and spoke architecture. The Cosmos network consists of a central hub (the Cosmos Hub) and multiple interconnected blockchains (spokes or zones). The hub maintains the registry of connected blockchains and facilitates communication between them. Notable projects built within the Cosmos ecosystem include Binance Chain, Terra (now collapsed), Crypto.com, and Kava.

The Future is Bright

As the blockchain industry continues to mature, interoperability will play a pivotal role in driving mainstream adoption. The ability for different blockchains to work together seamlessly will unlock new possibilities and use cases, much like how interoperability between devices and platforms revolutionised the internet. With Layer 0 solutions like Polkadot and Cosmos leading the charge, the future of blockchain is not just multichain – it’s interoperable, interconnected, and full of potential.