Judges announced for next month's Crypto AM Awards 2021

With little more than a month to go before the glitzy Crypto AM Awards 2021, the judges who will be deciding where those gongs go have been announced.

Spanning the worlds of cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi and tech, we have some of the industry’s most well-known and stellar names waiting to cast their decisions on who has stood out the most over the last 12 months.

The awards take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, with a black tie gala dinner capping off the two-day Crypto AM London Blockchain and DeFi Summit on September 29 and 30.

Introducing our judges…

Jonny Fry

Jonny is Non-Executive Chairman of Gem Cap UK Ltd, CEO of TeamBlockchain Ltd and an advisor for several companies helping them with their strategic growth and managing corporate and reputational risk. He founded – and was the CEO for more than 20 years – Premier Asset Management Plc, a mutual fund company which he listed on the London Stock Exchange.

He writes Digital Bytes, a weekly analysis of how, why, and where Blockchain Technology and Digital Assets are used in different industries and jurisdictions globally. This analysis is translated into Catalan and Chinese and used by a variety of organisations and has its own show on Blockchain Radio which is broadcasted to more than140 countries.

Jason Tucker-Feltham

Jason is the founder and CEO of Venrai, a leading digital asset compliance firm. Venrai provides steer to companies navigating an increasingly complex global regulatory landscape.

Prior to Venrai, Jason held senior positions at global investment banks. Leveraging over a decade of experience at some of the world’s leading financial institutions, he delivers a wealth of insight to the digital asset clients he serves.

Jason holds the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) professional designations. He is a member of the AFME Digital Assets Task Force, and of Global Digital Finance.

Amelie Arras

Amelie is a marketing and communications leader in the fintech sector. Amélie has widely promoted the benefits of cryptocurrency and championed the work of women in this space.

She has a rather unique background in the fintech and financial services sectors, she travelled to more than 16 countries around the world paying only with crypto, and experienced first-hand the real-life challenges of using an emerging payment method and technology.

Amelie’s personal mission is to bring fun and accessibility to the fintech and crypto space. She is immensely passionate about supporting sustainable initiatives and collaboration in the finance and payments world.

Alissa Ostrove

Alissa is the Chief of Staff at CryptoCompare, a global leader in digital asset data and indices. A passionate advocate of the potential of cryptocurrencies to transform global financial markets, she leverages her background in international development to propel CryptoCompare’s mission to promote greater transparency and provide trusted data on digital assets.

In addition to spearheading CryptoCompare’s operations, marketing and events, Alissa leads CryptoCompare’s regulatory affairs and sits on the advisory councils of CryptoUK and Global Digital Finance (GDF). She co-chairs GDF’s working group on shared market surveillance and is a regular industry speaker.

Alissa has been recognised as one of the top 100 women in crypto and blockchain. She has a Bachelor’s in Economics and Master’s of Science from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Toby Lewis

Toby Lewis, frontier technology market monitoring company Novum Insights’ founder and CEO, is a repeat entrepreneur and well-known analyst in the fields of blockchain, artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech and venture capital.

He was one of the co-founders of venture capital analyst company Global Corporate Venturing, where he led both the analytics team and its editorial efforts. Lewis has written regularly for the Wall Street Journal.

Lewis has spoken at numerous international technology conferences including Blockchain for Humanity, which took place during the World Economic Forum, Global Technology Symposium, South Summit, White Bull, Tech Tour and Global Corporate Venturing. “

Gokce Gizer

Gokce Gizer is passionate about leveraging digital technology to influence change for a sustainable future. She is leading the EdenBase fund’s investments, targeting companies with the potential to become super-performers by implementing frontier technology such as AI and Blockchain, and developing sustainable super-growth programs for tech companies.

During her time in New York, she served as the Contest Director of the Extreme Tech Challenge, with Semifinals at CES and Finals on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island. As part of ACTAI Global, she organised crypto events in Davos during WEF and worked on the world’s first NFT for good, to support ocean conservation which launched at the Blockchain Summit in Morocco in 2018.

GG has taught courses on innovation and sustainability, and has worked with hundreds of start-ups and global programs to create value for all stakeholders.

Erin Grover

Erin’s specialty is in crypto asset management, crypto funds and algorithmic trading. She connects investors to blockchain-based hedge funds and traders with a focus on transparency and reassurance typically found in traditional investment firms, affording clients easy access to the investment potential of cryptocurrency.

Her passion is to provide more opportunities for financial awareness and investment opportunities to diverse populations and women in particular. She is a strong advocate for the potential of blockchain technology to bring efficiency and transparency to the delivery of funds for international aid.

Rob Gaskell

Rob is an investor and advisor to the emerging technology sector with more than 28 years of experience in running and expanding international financial organisations

Appold is an emerging technology advisory and investment firm focused on fintech, blockchain and DeFi. More recently Appold set up a DeFi focused investment company – Appold DeFi.

Before setting up Appold, Rob was a co-founder of 2030 and president of the Pillar Project, both well-respected Blockchain companies. Before that Rob was a director of Stonehage Fleming – one of the largest independent multi-service family offices – and Ermitage, a specialist asset manager focused on the hedge fund industry.

Outside of Appold, Rob runs networking groups for the digital assets industry and founded London Blockchain Forum with James Bowater.