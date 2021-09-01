Bitcoin and Ethereum still singing as NFTs are grabbing the microphone

Crypto at a glance

The exploding – and often baffling – world of NFTs continues to drive prices across several cryptocurrencies but, as is often the case, it’s the bad elements that grab the headlines.

Yesterday, we witnessed how simple it was for a thief to hack Banksy’s own website and set up an NFT auction with what appeared to be the mysterious and anonymous artist’s first piece as a non-fungible token.

Alas, the scam was only exposed after a Banksy super-fan – known simply as ‘Pranksy’ – had parted with $336,000 of Ethereum.

Unlike many digital heists, this one did have a happy ending after an aggrieved Pranksy chased down the hacker and discovered him on Twitter before the Ethereum was returned.

READ MORE: Man who bought fake Banksy has his Ethereum returned by hacker

Albeit as exciting as it was, the story cast a shadow over cryptocurrency and drew attention further away from any good deeds being done through NFTs.

But the bigger question being posed in the cryptocurrency industry is whether or not NFTs – so intertwined with crypto – are becoming too much of a side-track from the main event?

While Ethereum and Solana are basking in the NFT craze – indeed, SOL has now pushed up to become the eight largest crypto asset with a market cap of $32 billion – it would appear that others are simply treading water.

Are some projects just waiting for NFTs to fizzle out or find their own spotlight to perform in?

Either way, it’s certainly not doing too much harm for the time being as most of the boards look a healthy shade of green today.

Bitcoin appears comfortable, lingering in the $47,000 to $47,500 range with a one per cent lift from yesterday, while Ethereum is floating over the $3,500 mark with a seven per cent rise over the last 24 hours, and Cardano is looking steady above $2.80.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,118,055,312,466.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 31 2021, at a price of $47,166.69 up from $47,054.98 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $48,189.55 and the daily low was $46,750.09.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $11,680.82. In 2019, it closed at $9,630.66.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $890.48 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.547 trillion and Facebook is $1.069 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $35,996,847,650, up from $29,964,518,059 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 42.3%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 71.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.32, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 55.25. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artefacts—from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection,”



VISA

What they said yesterday

Greener than gold?

Excess hydro-electricity from the Clyde Dam in New Zealand will be used for #Bitcoin mining. 🍃☘️🍃 pic.twitter.com/d5l3bqT8ZB — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) August 31, 2021

Always progressing…

Bitcoin's hash rate has recovered to where it was just a few months ago in April of this year.



It wouldn't be surprising to see the network hit a hash rate all-time high before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/ex2Rd11Ul6 — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 31, 2021

Saylor. Doesn’t. Stop. Buying. Bitcoin…

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST