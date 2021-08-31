Ethereum and Solana set the pace as markets close August on a high

Crypto at a glance

Four short weeks ago, Bitcoin looked beached below $40,000 as it floundered at $37,300. It was a far cry from the oxygen-sapping heights of April when an all-time high saw the flagship cryptocurrency kiss $65,000.

August didn’t begin strongly. Low trading volume and an overstretched market had all the hallmarks of impending doom.

However, now looks like the markets want to shake off the month’s earlier shackles and turn an unfamiliar shade of green as autumn beckons us in.

Leading that final August charge is the combative pairing of Ethereum and Solana. Ether shot up by $133 this morning as it rose towards its current price range around $3,300 – a lift of 35 per cent across the month, and four per cent in 24 hours.

Solana too has enjoyed a stellar month. At $118 it has risen some 250 per cent in August, and an impressive 18 per cent since yesterday.

Although down by one per cent over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has enjoyed a 14 per cent lift over the last month – a daily performance closely matched by Cardano but outshone by its native ADA at 114 per cent up for August.

September has, historically, witnessed some tantalising market movements. Are we in for more of the same over the next 30 days?

The Crypto AM London Blockchain & DeFi Summit and Crypto AM Awards 2021

Day One will be held at ETC Fenchurch Street hosting the four Crypto AM City of London Roundtables so that delegates can meet and network with each other and learn from great discussions and talks.

Day Two will be summit day (streamed and live audience) at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, St Paul’s, finishing with the black tie gala dinner in the same venue where the winners of the Crypto AM Awards 2021 will be revealed.

For speaking opportunities, partnership packages or attendance (tickets will be strictly limited and by application) please email events@cityam.com using the subject line ‘CRYPTOAM SUMMIT‘.

Summit & awards announcements

Crypto AM Awards 2021 judges announced

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Luno as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce Cudos as Gold Partner

Crypto AM is delighted to announce MELD as Gold Partner

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $2,007,060,321,085.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, August 30 2021, at a price of $47,054.98 down from $48,829.83 the day before.

The daily high yesterday was $48,925.61 and the daily low was $47,925.86.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $11,680.82. In 2019, it closed at $9,630.66.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $884.66 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.552 trillion and Facebook is $1.073 trillion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $29,964,518,059, up from $27,365,994,295 the day before. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 44.99%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 73.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 43.7, Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 53.75. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“Bitcoin seems to be a very promising idea. I like the idea of basing security on the assumption that the CPU power of honest participants outweighs that of the attacker.” Hal Finney, early Bitcoin developer and cypherpunk. August 28 marks the seventh anniversary of Finney’s death.

What they said yesterday

As for Bitcoin…

The Euro has lost ~30% of its value in just 22 years.



Buy #Bitcoin 😉 pic.twitter.com/og7USEHHE6 — Bitcoin Archive 🗄🚀🌔 (@BTC_Archive) August 30, 2021

Cuba ☑️

Cuba's government will officially recognise cryptocurrencies for payments throughout the country.



Mass adoption is only just getting started, what a time to be alive! 🔥 — Layah Heilpern: Undressing Bitcoin coming soon! 📕 (@LayahHeilpern) August 27, 2021

Do you speak it?

Language never stops evolving.

Money is the language of value and it’s currently evolving to the #Bitcoin Standard. — RD ₿TC (@RD_btc) August 28, 2021

Crypto AM: Editor’s pick

Simon Nixon tells Seek Ventures to ramp up Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin breaks $50,000 as ‘Magic Monday’ gives cryptocurrencies a green start to the week

Gibraltar to host first international post pandemic crypto event

CV Labs Partnership launches British crypto firm Evai onto Bittrex global exchange

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Spotlight

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto AM: Parliamentary Special

Part one of two – April 2021

Part two of two – April 2021

Five-part series – March 2021

Day one…

Day two…

Day three…

Day four…

Day five…

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube:

Part one…

Part two…

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST